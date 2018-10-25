App
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 06:35 PM IST

Twist in the tale! Essar Steel promoters offer to pay Rs 54,389 crore dues, seek withdrawal from IBC

The plan includes upfront cash payment of Rs 47,507 crore to all creditors and Rs 45,559 crore to senior secured financial creditors.

The Essar Steel acquisition saga has taken a new turn with the promoters  submitting a proposal to the Committee of Creditors (CoC) for full settlement of the entire admitted claims of the financial creditors, operational creditors, and workmen and employees of Essar Steel India Ltd (ESIL), aggregating Rs 54,389 crore, under Section 12A of the Code.

The plan includes upfront cash payment of Rs 47,507 crore to all creditors and Rs 45,559 crore to senior secured financial creditors. Upfront Rs 45,559 crore payment means 100% recovery for senior secured financial creditors.

The CoC of Essar Steel had earlier declared ArcelorMittal as the highest bidder in the auction for the steel company.

According to documents seen by Moneycontrol, Essar promoters new offer eclipses that of ArcelorMittal. ArcelorMittal's offer stood at Rs 42,218 crore, a difference of Rs 12,187 crore.

The new development puts a question mark over the Insolvency process that was underway. Essar Steel lenders were voting on ArcelorMittal’s offer on Wednesday and Thursday, and the results were expected later in the day.

ArcelorMittal has paid Rs 7,649 crore to clear dues of Uttam Galva Steel and KSS Petron. If Essar Steel lenders do accept the offer of the Ruias, ArcelorMittal may eventually end up with just Uttam Galva Steel’s asset.

Sources said the bankers were set to announce the voting results by 6pm. But before that, the new offer from the Ruias had already reached the lenders.

VTB Bank may continue to play a role in the new offer too. The Russian bank was the lead shareholder of Numetal. Sources told Moneycontrol that the Ruias may rope in the bank to raise funds.

ArcelorMittal’s spokesperson didn’t immediately comment on the development.

Commenting on the proposal, Prashant Ruia, Director, Essar, said: "Essar Steel got into difficulty because of external factors. Regardless, the value and quality of the asset can be ascertained from the interest shown and value offered by all the global steel majors. It has been our constant endeavour to arrive at the best resolution for all stakeholders of ESIL. In fact, even after the onset of the insolvency resolution process, the shareholders of Essar Steel had made offers to settle the debt of the company, but the lenders did not accept those offers. We believe our current proposal will provide 100% recovery to secured creditors and lenders, and maximum recovery for unsecured creditors. This is well in excess of that offered in the proposal under consideration, and is in line with value maximisation, which is the underlying principle of the IBC process."
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 05:41 pm

