App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Square Yards raises $20 million equity capital from Times Group, others

Some of the existing investors also participated in this round, Square Yards said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Property brokerage firm Square Yards, which is backed by Anil Ambani led-Reliance Group, on September 19 said it has raised USD 20 million (around Rs 142.49 crore) through preferential issue of equity shares to investors including Times Group.

Square Yards said it has raised equity capital from a clutch of investors including Times Group, Genkai Capital, Founders of PropertyGuru -- Steve Melhuish and Jani Rautiainen; Koh Boon Hwee ex-Chairman Singtel and DBS.

Some of the existing investors also participated in this round, Square Yards said in a statement.

Close

The property brokerage firm will utilise the amount to strengthen its technology infrastructure, building consumer brand, as well as expand to newer geographies in emerging countries.

related news

Square Yards has so far raised USD 50 million in equity and over USD 25 million in debt financing since inception in 2014.

Anil Ambani-led Reliance group's private equity arm had invested USD 12 million in Square Yards in November 2016.

The Gurugram-based company had clocked revenue of Rs 220 crore in the 2018-19 financial year.

In the first quarter of this fiscal year, it has posted a revenue of nearly Rs 60 crore.

Indian real estate operations contributed 64 percent to the overall revenue while 25 percent came from international business and rest 11 percent from mortgage business, the company said.

Square Yards CEO Tanuj Shori said: "Having Times Group as one of our strategic investors will help us establish our brand as the first port of call for the real estate related needs of every Indian household."

Sam Subramaniam - The Times of India Group said that being a shareholder it will support Square Yards to grow and succeed.

Masatoshi Matsuo - Genkai Capital said, "future of residential brokerage business will be 'Data' based rather than 'Relationship' based where we feel a little worried about transparency and fairness. Square Yards is at the forefront of this tectonic shift and is creating a great system for this innovation to happen."

Square Yards has presence in 10 countries and has a employee strength of 3,000.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 19, 2019 11:54 am

tags #Companies #India #Real Estate #Reliance group #Square Yards

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.