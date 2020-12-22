Samsung launches clothing care appliance AirDresser

Consumer electronics brand Samsung has launched its clothing care solution called AirDresser. This product uses air and steam to remove dust, pollutants and germs and also deodorises and sanitises clothes.

Instead of using a dry cleaner, this device can be used to remove light wrinkles and deodorise clothes on a daily basis.

AirDresser will be available at a price of Rs 1.1 lakh on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop and on e-commerce portals Amazon and Flipkart from December 24, 2020.

Consumers can avail a discount of Rs 10,000 and a no-cost EMI of Rs 5,555 (for 18 months). This offer will be valid for 15 days.

The JetSteam in the AirDresser aims to sanitise clothes and eliminates viruses and bacteria including, influenza, adenovirus and herpes virus. The product can be used not just for clothes but also for bedding and soft toys as well.

"We are confident that consumers will enjoy better clothing care and easier maintenance with AirDresser as it sanitizes clothes and eliminates 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria and it will go on to become an essential home appliance just like the washing machine and dryer," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

How to use the AirDresser?

Once a garment is hung inside the unit, the user can initiate the cycle and simply wait for the system to run its course:

The first step is using the JetStream that uses heat to eliminate the virus and bacteria. This can be used for routine sterilization of clothes and leather accessories, soft toys.

The Jet Air and Air Hangers release air to loosen and remove engrained dust, with only minimal noise and vibration, quiet enough for anywhere inside the home, including the bedroom.

There is also Heatpump Drying that dries clothes at low temperatures to reduce the risk of damage and shrinkage. Further, there is a Deodorizing Filter that captures and reduces odour particles caused by sweat, tobacco and food on your clothes and prevents them from building up inside the unit to create lingering unpleasant smells.

There is also a setting to groom delicate furs where the Fur Care Cycle dehumidifies 90 percent of the moisture trapped in the fur, thus extending its lifespan.

Home Care Wizard remotely identifies problems and provides a troubleshooting service, while My Closet stores details of your clothes and suggests the best courses for them.

Samsung said in a statement that the

Air Dresser will also be available through its B2B channels for use in corporate offices, co-working spaces, high-end retail, luxury hotels, restaurants, sports centres among other spaces.