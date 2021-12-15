MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Sameer Gehlaut to sell 11.9% stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance via block deal

The deal to offload his stake is likely to be in the range of Rs 262.35-Rs 267.60 per share, sources told CNBC TV 18, adding that the entire deal is pegged at over Rs 1,400 crore.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2021 / 08:57 PM IST
Sameer Gehlaut, founder and non-executive director of Indiabulls Group (Image: Indiabulls Foundation)

Sameer Gehlaut, founder and non-executive director of Indiabulls Group (Image: Indiabulls Foundation)


Sameer Gehlaut, the founder of mortgage financier Indiabulls Housing Finance, will sell an 11.9 percent stake in the company via a block window deal, CNBC TV 18 reported on December 15.

The deal to offload his stake is likely to be in the range of Rs 262.35-Rs 267.60 per share, sources told the news channel, adding that the entire deal is pegged at over Rs 1,400 crore.

Investment banking group Jefferies will be the sole broker to deal as per the terms obtained, the report added.

The report comes around a month after Indiabulls Housing Finance posted an 11 percent dip in its net profit in the second quarter of financial year 2021-22.

The lender registered a profit of Rs 286 crore in the July-September quarter, whereas, its profit stood at Rs 323 crore in the same period last year.

ALSO READ: Sameer Gehlaut resigns as non-executive chairman of Indiabulls Real Estate

Gehlaut, who is serving as the non-executive director of Indiabulls Group, had on October 14 resigned as the non-executive chairman of one of the group's key units - Indiabulls Real Estate.

The company had claimed that he has resigned from the post as he would focus on the business of providing technology-enabled transaction finance and primary healthcare services by Dhani Services Limited. Notably, Gehlaut is the founder, promoter, chairman and CEO of Dhani Services.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Companies #Indiabulls Housing Finance #markets #Sameer Gehlaut
first published: Dec 15, 2021 08:57 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.