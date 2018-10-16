RIP Paul Allen: A look at life and times of the Microsoft co-founder

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen died aged 65 after suffering a relapse of Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was last treated for the cancer in 2009. A childhood friend of Bill Gates, the duo started Microsoft in 1975. Unlike the more enigmatic Gates, Allen lurked in the shadows, away from the glare of public scrutiny. However, he was known to be an ardent sports fan, and dabbled in music. His philanthropic activities are also well documented. Here are a few lesser known facts about the man who popularized the operating system and brought about a revolution in personal computing. (Image: Reuters)