RIP Paul Allen: A look at life and times of the Microsoft co-founder

Here are a few lesser known facts about Paul Allen, the man who popularized the operating system and brought about a revolution in personal computing. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen died aged 65 after suffering a relapse of Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was last treated for the cancer in 2009. A childhood friend of Bill Gates, the duo started Microsoft in 1975. Unlike the more enigmatic Gates, Allen lurked in the shadows, away from the glare of public scrutiny. However, he was known to be an ardent sports fan, and dabbled in music. His philanthropic activities are also well documented. Here are a few lesser known facts about the man who popularized the operating system and brought about a revolution in personal computing. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 Education | Paul Allen and Bill Gates go back to when they were students at the Lakeside School in Seattle, Washington. After graduating from high school, Allen enrolled at the Washington State University (WSU), only to drop out after two years into the course. However, he left behind an oversize presence on campus. He later donated $26 million to build the Paul G. Allen School of Global Animal Health at WSU. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 3/8 Sports buff | Allen spent his formative years in Seattle, and he went on to develop a fondness for the city’s sports teams. He bought the NFL franchise Seattle Seahawks in 1997. In addition to an NFL franchise, Allen also owns the basketball team, the Portland Trailblazers. He recently acquired a minority stake in the soccer team Seattle Sounders. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 Aviation | Elon Musk-owned SpaceX is the toast of the town for announcing the first lunar flight for civilians, but it is a little known fact that SpaceShip-One, an aviation company founded by Paul Allen, was the first to put a civilian in suborbital space. Allen and the designer of the aircraft, Burt Rutan, shared the prestigious Ansari X-Prize in 2004. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 Philanthropy | In his lifetime, Allen has given away more than $1.8 billion to charities and educational institutions. Through the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, he pledged $100 million to tackle the Ebola outbreak in West Africa. He has also donated to charities that work at improving health and sanitation in developing countries. He has also given endowments to his alma mater in the form of a $26 million grant to institute an animal health department, and also a $300 million donation to expand the Allen Institute for Brain Science. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 Personal possessions | A lesser known dimension to his public persona as a programming-prodigy-turned-philanthropist, is that Allen is a collector of high-end hardware. He owns a luxury yacht measuring 400 feet that has two on-board helicopters and a mini-submarine that can accommodate 10 people. His home on Mercer Island, Washington, is equipped with an indoor pool and a basketball court. (Image: Reuters) 7/8 Music | Unlike other technocrats who dabble in the arts, Allen is a real professional. He plays the electric guitar and has often been accompanied by celebrities like Bono from U2 and Joe Walsh of the Eagles. Allen’s band, the Underthinkers, released an album titled Everywhere at Once in 2013. His Vulcan Productions Film Company won an Emmy for Rx for Survival–A Global Health Challenge. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 8/8 Museum curation | Allen has been funding the EMP Museum which collects contemporary artefacts relating to popular culture. The museum, which is situated in the vicinity of the Space Needle in Seattle, is also near Allen’s Living Computer Museum, which showcases vintage computers whose heft and bulk are comparable to modern automobiles. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 16, 2018 01:35 pm