English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Ownership change-related employee incentives costs, IT costs in Ambuja Cements' exceptional items for Q3

    In the consolidated results notes, Ambuja Cements said the Rs 140-crore exceptional item includes a charge of Rs 11.1 crore towards special incentive for certain key employees pursuant to change in ownership and control.

    Amritha Pillay
    February 08, 2023 / 04:18 PM IST
    In the consolidated results notes, Ambuja Cements said the Rs 140-crore exceptional item includes a charge of Rs 11.1 crore towards special incentive for certain key employees pursuant to change in ownership and control.

    In the consolidated results notes, Ambuja Cements said the Rs 140-crore exceptional item includes a charge of Rs 11.1 crore towards special incentive for certain key employees pursuant to change in ownership and control.

    One-time expenses for special incentives to key employees and information technology (IT) transition costs show up as exceptional items in Ambuja Cements' December 2022 quarter financial results. The company on February 7 reported its first financial results post one full quarter of operations under the new Adani management.

    For the quarter, Ambuja Cements reported exceptional items of Rs 140 crore at the consolidated level, a one-time outgo related to the change in ownership and control. In September, the Adani group took over ownership of ACC-Ambuja Cements from LafargeHolcim, making Adani Cements the second largest cement manufacturer in the country.

    In the consolidated results notes, Ambuja Cements said the Rs 140-crore exceptional item includes a charge of Rs 11.1 crore towards special incentive for certain key employees pursuant to change in ownership and control. A similar charge of Rs 31.5 crore was taken in the September quarter, the notes said.

    Another Rs 129.3 crore was a charge towards one-time IT transition costs in the December quarter, the company said. In an earnings call with analysts on Tuesday, the company said this has helped complete transfer of IT control from the erstwhile owners to the new promoters.