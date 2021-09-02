MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Need objective framework for assessment of recovery process: IBBI Chief

Interested parties reflecting their assessment may represent a distorted image of the process, said Insolvency Bankruptcy Board of India’s Chairperson, MS Sahoo.

Ishan Shah
September 02, 2021 / 01:29 PM IST
IBBI chief MS Sahoo | PC-PTI

IBBI chief MS Sahoo | PC-PTI

Insolvency Bankruptcy Board of India’s Chairperson, MS Sahoo has called for an objective framework for assessment of the recovery process of stressed assets.

Many stakeholders have a view based on their own perceptions based on expectations, transactions, etc. depending on exposure and ideological inclination and tend to present views as assessment, said Sahoo on September 2 at the CII Conference on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 “5 Years of Bankruptcy Code and Beyond”.

He added, most assessments of the recovery process today don’t present a complete picture. Insolvency reforms have recast the rules of the game in the interest of the economy.

Sahoo said it is unlikely the losers or gainers blinded by self-interest will make an objective assessment of the outcome. A beneficiary of old order may cry foul of insolvency reform and liquidation of the company, realising precious little for the creditor as against the claims of thousand crore rupees. These companies had absolutely no assets when they entered the insolvency proceedings, he added.

Interested parties reflecting their assessment may represent a distorted image of the process, said Sahoo. We need a framework based on comprehensive and objective assessment and it is extremely important to stay on course, assess performance, identify what continues positively or what is adverse to the outcome and make prompt course corrections, he added.

Close

Related stories

He explained that the outcome is better when the stakeholders start resolution in the early days of the stress and close it expeditiously. The assessment would indicate if the outcome is good or is it because stakeholders didn’t initiate the process early.

If stakeholders didn’t initiate the recovery process, was it due to a lack of incentive to do so, this will trigger a search for measures to improve the process and consequently the outcome. If we do not have a scientific framework for assessment, the market uses any parameter that is conveniently available, Sahoo added.

According to Sahoo, a systematic assessment would indicate the process design, conduct and capability of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) and insolvency professionals, quality disposals by the NCLT, regulations by IBBI will impact the outcome and what can be done to improve.

He draws parallel of the scientific functioning of the stock market and index, as the index does not reflect the quality of the stock market. Similarly, he said, “Realisation of 0 percent or 100 percent of creditors in the resolution process does not anywhere reflect the working of the code but it used as a default option and we have to move away.”

He adds, it is necessary to have tailor-made objective framework for assessment of the working of the code and move out of the subjective assessment.

IBC provides for reorganisation that prevents the value of value reducing run on the company, it provides reorganization in two ways. First, by rescue through resolution plan and second, by liquidation.

Resolution doesn’t mean rescue of the company, if it is rescueable it should be rescued. The code enables the market to make the choice, market usually choose to resuce a company if the business is viable and close if it is unviable and makes it a positive sum game in both ways, he added.

He stressed upon that the sole objective of the code is reorganisation which has several benefits but reorganisation is the primary objective. The code is not the panaceas of all ill which it never intended and the assessment should focus on the objective of the code.

Sahoo said about 1800 cases of CIRP (Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process) have ended up reaching finish line which is either resolution or liquidation. About three-fourth companies proceeding for liquidation were defunct to start with and of the companies rescued one-third were defunct, meaning two-third companies were defunct when they entered the IBC process, he added.

He said, liquidation per se is not bad particularly in case of unviable businesses. “The resources in the failed firms are released for more efficient uses in the economy and that is the objective of the code and that is the resolution.”

Removing assets from the ‘chakravyuh’ for productive uses serves the purpose of the code, Sahoo added.
Ishan Shah
Tags: #IBC #Insolvency & Bankruptcy Board of India
first published: Sep 2, 2021 12:36 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.