English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Marico acquires D2C breakfast and snacks brand True Elements

    Marico’s other bets on the D2C segment include male grooming brand Beardo and organic beauty brand Just Herbs.

    Devika Singh
    May 23, 2022 / 05:47 PM IST

    Marico, the maker of brands like Saffola and Parachute, has acquired a 54 percent stake in breakfast and snacks brand True Elements through primary infusion and secondary buy-outs, the company said on May 23.

    This marks Marico's entry into the healthy breakfast and snacks segment, where brands such as Soulfull, Tru Native and Slurrp Farm, etc. operate.

    True Elements offers over 70 products across categories of Western breakfast (oats, muesli, granola, flakes), Indian breakfast (poha, upma, dosa), snacks (roasted seeds, seed mixes, raw seeds) amongst others. Currently, available on over 90 online platforms and over 12,000 retail outlets, True Elements plans to significantly ramp up its offline presence over the next few years.

    Saugata Gupta, MD, and CEO, Marico, in a press statement said, “True Elements is another step towards expanding our total addressable market in the healthy foods segment. We believe the ethos of the brand complements the purpose that drives Marico. The exciting range of products brings to life the rare and virtuous blend of quality, taste, and health at the right price. This adds another digital-first brand in our portfolio, which not only has a distinct proposition but also exhibits strong fundamentals along with a growing digital and offline presence.”

    Eyeing a D2C play, several FMCG companies have acquired digital-first brands in the foods and beverages, and personal care products segments. In March, Emami acquired a 19 percent stake in nutrition firm Tru Native. While Tata Consumer Products had acquired Soulfull in 2021.

    Close

    Related stories

    Marico’s other bets on the D2C segment include male grooming brand Beardo and organic beauty brand Just Herbs. The company plans to “build a portfolio of at least three Rs 100-crore plus digital brands within the next three years.”



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Devika Singh
    Tags: #breakfast and snacks brand #D2C #Marico #True Elements
    first published: May 23, 2022 05:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.