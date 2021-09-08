How to get Ola’s electric scooter home-delivered

There are other features as well like keyless, app-based access, colour TFT dash, cloud connectivity and alloy wheels.

In keeping with its future-forward approach, Ola Electric is bypassing the showroom model and going completely digital to sell its two newly launched scooters – the S1 and the S1 Pro. With the sales window opening at 6pm today, it’s important to know just how you can complete the payment process through Ola Electric’s official website, and have a brand new scooter home-delivered to you.

Although it was officially launched on August 15, at a starting price of Rs 99,999, Ola Electric opened online bookings a month prior, and upon doing so, received 1 lakh reservations. These pre-bookings, which can be made via the website for Rs 499, are the first step in completing the full payment process.

When can I get my Ola S1 or S1 Pro?

You can start completing the payment process at 6pm today, on the eve of the World Environment Day. The brand’s official website allows you to configure the model and colour according to your specification while also allowing you the option of changing those preferences later in the purchasing process. Following this you will be directed to the next step to complete payment, either through one of the many EMI schemes highlighted by the brand, or by paying the initial downpayment.

There’s no word on just how long the waiting period will be although the delivery will be on a first-come-first-serve basis. This means that even if you pre-booked the scooter back in July, the customer who has completed the payment process will get preference should you fail to do so. Only those who’ve made a reservation are allowed to complete the payment process. Ola has also stated that the purchasing window will only remain open till stock lasts.

What documents do I need to complete the process?

According to the brand you need to keep your Aadhar card, PAN Card & proof of address handy.

What if I need it delivered to a Tier 1/ Tier 2 city?

Ola has launched the scooter pan-India so delivery of the scooter to your city of residence shouldn’t be an issue if you’ve booked the scooter and paid the amount at the earliest. However, do take into account the time added to your delivery on account of logistics and distance.

What if I want a test ride first?

Unfortunately you’re going to have to wait till October if you want a test ride. For now, Ola is only allowing you to finalise your purchase, which can be cancelled should you not wish to own the scooter, following your test ride all the way till your scooter is shipped from the Ola FutureFactory. Once shipped, you cannot cancel your purchase.

Taking delivery of your Ola S1/S1 Pro

For now, the customer (with a reservation) is required to make a downpayment of Rs 20,000 for the S1 and Rs 25,000 for the S1 Pro. Following this, you will be notified to pay the remaining amount a few days before shipment if non-financed. In the instance you miss the payment date specified by Ola, the scooter allocated to you will go to another customer who has made the payment on time. You will be notified of your tentative delivery date, by the brand post 6pm, from the 8th of September. Ola has specified that deliveries are prioritised on the basis of the date of reservation, so those who pre-booked it in July, will be prioritised but only as long as they pay the remaining amount on time. The scooter will arrive insured, registered and where applicable, with the road tax paid.

Financing Options and subsidies

Any subsidy that’s applicable as per the state you reside in, will have to be claimed post-purchase. To claim it you need to have a valid Passport or Driver’s License, Aadhar Card, and PAN card. One individual can only claim it once. In terms of financing, Ola has liaised with (https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/automobile/ola-electric-opens-purchase-of-s1-scooters-on-world-ev-day-emi-starts-at-rs-2999-7440941.html) a multitude of leading banks (HDFC, IDFC etc) via Ola Financial Services. EMIs for the Ola S1 start at Rs 2999 per month and the S1 Pro at Rs 3199 per month. EMI is applicable for a maximum period of 48 months.

Servicing your scooter

Given that there are no designated showrooms or service centres you can go to, Ola has specified that it is your scooter that will tell you when a basic service is due, and a doorstep service can be booked via the app. The brand has also stated that an Ola S1 or S1 Pro does not need the same amount of scheduled services as an ICE scooter would.