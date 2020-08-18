172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|companies|hong-kong-bans-air-india-till-august-31-over-high-covid-19-cases-among-fliers-report-5721381.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hong Kong bans Air India till August 31 over high COVID-19 cases among fliers: Report

Air India had on August 17 tweeted that its flight to Hong Kong has been postponed

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
A day after Air India postponed its Delhi-Hong Kong flight scheduled for August 18, reports suggest the airline may have been banned from operating further flights on the route till the end of the month.

A report by South China Morning Post said Hong Kong banned Air India from operating further flights, "for carrying too many passengers infected with COVID-19."

On August 17, the airline had announced that its Delhi-Hong Kong flight 'stands postponed.'

There has been no further communication from the airline, after this tweet.

Moneycontrol has reached out to the airline for a confirmation and will update the story as soon as it responds.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 11:32 am

tags #Air India #Business #Companies #Covid-19

