Hong Kong bans Air India till August 31 over high COVID-19 cases among fliers: Report

Air India had on August 17 tweeted that its flight to Hong Kong has been postponed
A day after Air India postponed its Delhi-Hong Kong flight scheduled for August 18, reports suggest the airline may have been banned from operating further flights on the route till the end of the month.
A report by South China Morning Post said Hong Kong banned Air India from operating further flights, "for carrying too many passengers infected with COVID-19."On August 17, the airline had announced that its Delhi-Hong Kong flight 'stands postponed.'
#FlyAI : #ImportantUpdate
Due to restrictions imposed by Hong Kong Authorities,
AI 310/315, Delhi - Hong Kong - Delhi of 18th August 2020 stands postponed. Next update in this regard will be intimated soon. Passengers may please contact Air India Customer Care for assistance.
— Air India (@airindiain) August 17, 2020
There has been no further communication from the airline, after this tweet.