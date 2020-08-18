Hong Kong bans Air India till August 31 over high COVID-19 cases among fliers: Report

A day after Air India postponed its Delhi-Hong Kong flight scheduled for August 18, reports suggest the airline may have been banned from operating further flights on the route till the end of the month.

A report by South China Morning Post said Hong Kong banned Air India from operating further flights, "for carrying too many passengers infected with COVID-19."



#FlyAI : #ImportantUpdate

Due to restrictions imposed by Hong Kong Authorities,

AI 310/315, Delhi - Hong Kong - Delhi of 18th August 2020 stands postponed. Next update in this regard will be intimated soon. Passengers may please contact Air India Customer Care for assistance.

— Air India (@airindiain) August 17, 2020

On August 17, the airline had announced that its Delhi-Hong Kong flight 'stands postponed.'

There has been no further communication from the airline, after this tweet.

Moneycontrol has reached out to the airline for a confirmation and will update the story as soon as it responds.