Hitachi Energy IT systems exposed to cyber attack; investigations on

Upon learning of such an attack, Hitcahi Energy said it took immediate action and initiated its own investigation, disconnected the third-party system, and engaged forensic IT experts to analyse the nature and scope of the attack. (Representative image)

Hitachi Energy group on March 17 stated that it recently came under a cyberattack that could have resulted in an unauthorised access to employee data in some countries.

"We recently learned that a third-party software provider called FORTRA GoAnywhere MFT (Managed File Transfer) was the victim of an attack by the CLOP ransomware group that could have resulted in an unauthorised access to employee data in some countries," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Hitachi Energy also added that it is currently investigating the incident to determine the extent of data compromised.

Upon learning of such an attack, Hitcahi Energy also stated that it "took immediate action and initiated our own investigation, disconnected the third-party system, and engaged forensic IT experts to help us analyse the nature and scope of the attack."

It said that the employees who may be affected have been informed and are being provided support, adding that the relevant data privacy, security and law enforcement authorities have been notified of the same.

"To date, we have no information that neither our network operations nor the security or reliability of customer data have been compromised. We will continue to update relevant parties as the investigation progresses," it stated.

The company also stated that it values and respects the confidentiality of its employees’ personal information and "we understand that they would be rightly concerned about potential unauthorised access."