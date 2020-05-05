App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's why work from home concept can be a gamechanger for women employees in IT sector

It has the potential to bridge the gender gap, but more needs to be done before it can become a mainstay.

Swathi Moorthy @kpswathi
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aparna K*, a techie with a top IT firm in Chennai, is now a homemaker. After giving birth to a son two years ago, Aparna could not extend her maternity leave nor was she able to get work from home facility approved.

"The reason they gave me then was that they did not have enough laptops and were unable to give me VPN access," she said. Soon after she joined, Aparna quit her job to take care of her son.

This is the story of hundreds of women who had to quit work to take care of children and elderly just because the company could not be supportive or flexible enough.

Close

This is why the work from home concept, executives point out, could be the gamechanger. It has the potential to bridge the gender gap, one of the biggest challenges firms are facing. This will also enable gig economy for tech workers as remote work gains more acceptance.

related news

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

Due to COVID-19, work from home has become the 'new normal'. Since the virus outbreak intensified in March followed by lockdown, IT firms have been forced to facilitate work from home for close to 80-90 percent of its workforce. The sector employs around 50 lakh people.

Most firms including, TCS and Wipro, in their recent media interactions have said there are plans to make this more or less permanent subject to government approval and client permissions.

Also Read | IT sector gets back to office, and a 'very different' workspace

That is why, Keshav R Murugesh, global CEO, WNS Global Services, feels the work from home model will enable gig economy for IT workers and bring in more women back to work.

How will it create a gig economy?

For one, there is more acceptance for remote working from employer and enterprise customers, which was not there earlier. Though the permissions are subject to change, clients would now be inclined to extend permissions compared to before.

From the point of view of firms, collaboration was a challenge. For instance, it would be difficult to deliver a project with a distributed team spread across the country. That is why teams are by design are in the same locations with few members working in other regions.

Also Read | IT firms still struggling to allow its employees to work from home

But work from home has forced the IT firms to take care of that problem as firms are investing in collaboration tools.

"Basically, work from home has helped us learn how to collaborate remotely and how to deliver product with people distributed," said R Srikrishna, CEO, Hexaware Technologies.

According to Srikrishna, this is what would enable creation gig economy for IT workers. A hiring consultant pointed out that this would push qualified professionals, who want more flexibility, to be independent creating a network of professionals.

"It will also allow people post retirement to come in and work. It will allow highly educated women who are house wives and not working and not part of the employment base today actually coming and available to work," said Murugesh.

Will it really bring women back to work?

Number of women who enter the workforce drop by more than 50 percent by the time they reach CXO level, according to a report by NPR. Another women executive pointed out that two years after women enter into the workforce, close to 20-30 percent of the women drop out of work at every level. "By the time they reach the CXO level, there are hardly anyone left," the executive added.

While few companies are supportive, there are more cases of women being fired post maternity and marriage or forced to quit due to lack of flexibility.

"Work from home is an enabler as it offers flexibility to a lot more population than it is now. Not just women but also those who cannot travel long distances. So it does give potential for diversity," said Manoj Bhat, CFO, Tech Mahindra.

Geetha Kannan, former IT executive and co-founder, Wequity, a platform that helps women in tech get back to work, said: "This does increase opportunities for women who want to get back to work and push some of them to at least think about it. But this in itself will not improve diversity."

There are several concerns. For instance, will there be a discrimination between people working remotely and those working in office. In terms of work assignments, would both be given equal opportunities for critical and important projects. More importantly, parameters for measuring performance.

"These are few aspects that needs to be looked into," Kannan said, adding that companies have to come up with the right strategy and usher in policy changes for it to be a success.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 06:19 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #work from home

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak: In rare victory of hope and resilience, HIV-positive patient in Gujarat beats COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak: In rare victory of hope and resilience, HIV-positive patient in Gujarat beats COVID-19

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Govt prepares to bring home Indians in the world's largest evacuation plan

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Govt prepares to bring home Indians in the world's largest evacuation plan

Painted marks for social distancing, cap on number of commuters: Centre's guidelines for public transport post-lockdown

Painted marks for social distancing, cap on number of commuters: Centre's guidelines for public transport post-lockdown

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.