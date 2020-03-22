IT firms still struggling to allow its employees to work from home

With the government advising work from home (WFH) across sectors to control the spread of coronavirus, IT firms are struggling to implement them.

According to a report by ET, only 40 percent of TCS employees can work from home and the rest will have to work from office. This is worrying given that the sector employs close to 50 lakh people.

TCS has said that the company has rolled out Secure Borderless Workspace that enables employees to work from home without impacting mission critical client deliveries. The number of employees who can work from home will further increase, the company said in a statement. Emails sent to Cognizant and Wipro did not elicit any response.

Close to half a dozen employees that Moneycontrol spoke to said that the IT companies are allocating WFH in phases, first for projects where WFH is possible and then for projects where client intervention is required to ensure business continuity.

This comes at the back of rising cases of COVID-19 cases in the country. After two people tested positive for coronavirus outbreak on March 2, the cases have now climbed to 271 with death toll rising to four. In a bit to control the spread of the virus governments are taking steps from cancelling passenger trains to locking down its borders. This includes mandating all employees to WFH.

An IT executive pointed out that while some of the clients have given go ahead, it is taking time for others to implement. So many of the employees working in IT firms are yet to get intimation whether they will be working from home.

A TCS employee in Pune said that so far he has not gotten any official confirmation on the same. “For now the company is still working on getting required access. So we are all still waiting on any confirmation on how the work will go on Monday,” the employee added.

There was no change in the status till the time the article was published. The article will be updated based on the email responses received from IT majors.

In some of the banking projects, where security is a primary concern, the company has already obtained permission from its clients to let employee to WFH. “We did a try run previously and we started working from home till April 14,” said another TCS employee from Bengaluru.

However clients have insisted on employees working from office desktops rather than their personal laptops. “So we might have to get our office PCs installed and work from there,” added the Bengaluru techie.

A Cognizant employee from Chennai said there have been discussion about letting employees WFH but again no confirmation yet. “Well we were asked to collect desktops from office on Monday. So maybe we will be able to WFH from Tuesday or Wednesday. Until we get any sort of confirmation, we won’t know,” the employee added.