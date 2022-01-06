MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Distributor's association postpones agitation against Colgate-Palmolive

The federation had earlier called for a boycott of Colgate's Max Fresh product line from January 1, 2022, claiming the FMCG brand had not heeded to their concerns.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2022 / 07:48 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) announced on January 6 that it has "postponed till further notice" the agitation against Colgate-Palmolive after the company met with the federation and committed to addressing the concerns of distributors.

AICPDF media convenor Prasad Zanwar said Colgate-Palmolive on January 5 invited the office bearers of the federation to discuss with high officials the problems being faced by the distributor fraternity due to B2B and e-B2B platforms. The AICPDF has alleged that large FMCGs are selling their products to wholesalers and B2B platforms at a significantly lower rate, which is hurting their business.

The company's executives have assured the organisation that they will soon take steps to protect their interests and have provided them with an email id to launch a complaint at any time the representatives of the federation feel that something is wrong with the market.

Also Read: Why HUL, Colgate-Palmolive are in a tussle with distributors

Reacting to the assurance given by Colgate-Palmolive, Zanwar said: "The office-bearers of the federation will keep a close watch on the market regarding this issue. If the situation does not improve after three months, the organisation will again adopt the path of agitation."

Close

Related stories

"From today the movement against Colgate is postponed till further notice," he added.

The federation had earlier called for a boycott of Colgate's Max Fresh product line from January 1, 2022, claiming the FMCG brand had not heeded to their concerns.

The AICPDF had launched a similar protest against Hindustan Unilever (HUL), which was called off after the company met its representatives and addressed their concerns about emerging business-to-business platforms and cash-and-carry players such as Udaan, Jumbotail, Walmart Best Price, Metro Cash and Carry.

Reports of a conflict between FMCG companies and their distributors emerged in the first week of December when AICPDF wrote to 25 FMCG companies, demanding margin parity with online B2B platforms and cash-and-carry players. While most companies held talks with the association by December-end, HUL and Colgate-Palmolive were yet to respond, which piqued the already disgruntled association and led to a boycott of their products in Maharashtra.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Colgate #Companies #Consumer Products Distributors Federation
first published: Jan 6, 2022 07:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.