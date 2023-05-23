Dish TV India proposes Manoj Dobhal as CEO after Anil Dua's resignation

Dish TV India proposes new name for CEO after current head tendered his resignation.

The board of directors of Dish TV India has proposed the appointment of Manoj Dobhal, the current Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company, as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) following the resignation of current CEO Anil Dua.

Dua tendered his resignation on May 23, and the board has advised seeking approval from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) for Dobhal's appointment.

Dua, who joined the company in May 2017 during the Dish TV and d2H merger, played a crucial role in navigating the complex merger and post-merger processes. Under his leadership, the company implemented various initiatives, including technological upgrades, the introduction of smart devices, the unveiling of the Android box, and launching OTT aggregation services.

Dua will continue to serve as CEO for another three months to facilitate a smooth transition. He expressed that it was a tough decision for him to leave considering the company's new and exciting phase, and he will work closely with Manoj Dobhal during the transition period.

Manoj Dobhal, the current COO of Dish TV, brings extensive experience in operational and strategic roles with renowned brands such as Colgate, Dabur, Reliance Communication, Tata Play, and IndiaCast Media.

With a career spanning 24 years, Dobhal has provided operational leadership in sales, distribution, marketing, field service, customer engagement, and retention. He holds an MBA (PGDBM) from Apeejay Institute of Management, Delhi, and a bachelor's degree in Electronics (Honours) from the University of Delhi.