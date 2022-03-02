English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Deepak Parekh steps down as non-executive chairman of HDFC ERGO

    HDFC has also nominated Keki Mistry as a non-executive chairman.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 02, 2022 / 05:53 PM IST
    Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC (File image)

    Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC (File image)


    Deepak Parekh, the chairman of Housing Finance Development Corporation, has resigned as the non-executive chairman of the company's insurance arm HDFC ERGO General Insurance, CNBC TV18 reported on March 2.

    The report added that HDFC has nominated Keki Mistry, the incumbent vice chairman and CEO of the company, as a non-executive chairman.

    HDFC ERGO is, notably, a joint venture between Germany's ERGO International AG and HDFC Ltd, with the latter holding the majority stake of 50.56 percent. The German insurance brand ERGO owns a 48.46 percent stake.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also Read | N Chandra gets extension as Tata Sons boss: Why are Deepak Parekh and Harsh Goenka bullish?

    While Parekh is stepping down from his role at HDFC ERGO, he continues to remain a board of several corporations across diverse sectors, including the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund

    (NIIF) and  Siemens India where is serving as the non-executive chairman.

    The industry veteran is also on the advisory boards of Coca-Cola India, and Accenture, and the international boards of DP World – UAE and Fairfax Financial Holdings Corporation -Canada.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #business news #Companies #Deepak Parekh #HDFC #HDFC Ergo #insurance
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 05:53 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.