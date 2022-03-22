CSR funding for healthcare jumps 30%, but falls drastically for environment, education purposes

CSR

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding for education went down by 18 percent, for environment and sustainability, it dropped by 36 percent, but the CSR fund flow for healthcare went up 30 percent in FY21.

According to the India Philanthropy Report 2022 by consulting firm Bain & Co, and non-government organisation Dasra, healthcare received Rs 6,363 crore of CSR funding in Fy21 from Rs 4,888 crore in Fy20, a jump of 30 percent. The CSR flow to healthcare was Rs 1,848 crore in Fy15, as per the report that analysed government data.

The PM Relief Fund received Rs 1,689 crore of CSR funds in Fy21, a massive jump of 112 percent against the previous year when it received Rs 797 crore, the India Philanthropy Report 2022 said on March 22.

Overall, FY 2021 witnessed a large proportion of funds directed towards COVID-19 relief activities, with a five-times increase in funds from Rs 1,815 crore in FY2020 to Rs 9,225 crore in FY2021.

According to the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs, funds currently spent on COVID-19 relief is eligible as a CSR activity.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

CSR spending falls in social sector verticals

While FY2021 saw increased spend in healthcare and PM Relief Fund from COVID-19 fund allocation but other sectors, such as education, environment and rural development witnessed a sizable decline.

Environment and sustainability segment recorded CSR funding flow dwindling to Rs 930 crore in Fy21 as against Rs 1,461 crore in Fy20. In FY15, the same segment had received CSR funding of Rs 774 crore.

Education sector, a key recipient of the CSR funds, saw flow tapering off 18 percent. In Fy21, the sector received Rs 5,877 crore as against Rs 7,155 crore in Fy20.

While rural development projects witnessed a fall of 15 percent in funds flow in Fy21, other segments, including livelihood, skills, sports, sanitation, drinking water, put together received Rs 6,863 crore of CSR funding in Fy21, a negative growth of 17 percent year-on-year.