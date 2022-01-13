MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Coinbase, Robinhood top leadership invest in tax management platform Clear

Aparna Chennapragada, CPO at Robinhood, Surojit Chatterjee, CPO at Coinbase and Balaji Srinivasan, ex-CTO of Coinbase have invested in Clear in their personal capacity.

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
Clear founder and CEO Archit Gupta

Clear founder and CEO Archit Gupta

Tax filing and management platform Clear, formerly known as ClearTax, has received investments from global product and engineering executives on the back of exponential growth witnessed by the company over the past year.

Aparna Chennapragada, Chief Product Officer at US-based financial services company Robinhood, Surojit Chatterjee, Chief Product Officer of US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and Balaji Srinivasan, ex-Chief Technology Officer of Coinbase have invested undisclosed amounts in Clear in their personal capacity, the company said.

On the investment, Archit Gupta, founder and CEO of Clear said, “The investment comes as a significant endorsement for Clear and the transformation the company has undergone over the last year to expand into international markets."

This comes just two months after the SaaS (Software as a Service) platform bagged $75 million in a Series C funding round led by Kora Capital, Irish-American payments company Stripe, Alua Capital and Think Investments, among others.

"Their appreciation for what it takes to build a product with a global vision in markets which are dominated by legacy firms comes from their own experience of building fintechs for the world,” Gupta added.

Close

Related stories

During the funding round in October 2021, Gupta had said that the company's SaaS platform has grown by five times in the past 18 months, attracting investors. He had added that the funds raised will be used to accelerate Clear's expansion into business-to-business (B2B) credit and payments.

Founded in 2011 by IIT Guwahati alumnus Archit Gupta, Clear has raised a total of $140 million in equity capital since its inception. Its other investors include Y Combinator, Composite Capital, Elevation Capital, Sequoia Capital, and Founders Fund.

Last year, Clear expanded its operations in Saudi Arabia with the launch of e-invoicing solutions and has plans to enter other parts of the Middle East and Europe soon. It is also planning on offering compliance products for the international segment.

Coinbase's Chatterjee said, "I am excited to invest in and partner with the Clear team in its journey to expand its offerings globally."

Clear started off as a digital tax platform for consumers. After the fully digital rollout of Goods and Service Taxes (GST) and mandatory e-invoicing, the company also became a SaaS provider in this space. Today, it has over six million individual users, more than 50,000 tax professionals, a million small businesses and 3,300 large enterprises as its clients.

Clear said it wants to build the largest global B2B business network that connects customers with their business partners - vendors, customers, distributors, accountants - on a single platform.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #ClearTax #Coinbase #fintech #payments #Robinhood #Stripe
first published: Jan 13, 2022 02:39 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.