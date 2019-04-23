App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

British entrepreneur offers to take control of Jet Airways

The founder of Atmosphere Intercontinental Airlines has written to Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube.

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
A British startup entrepreneur has written to Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube, 'resubmitting' his interest to take a controlling share in the distressed airline.

Jason Unsworth had earlier written to Jet's lenders, but is yet to hear from them.

"I have got a reply from Dube. He has put me in touch with a senior Jet Airways official for updates," said Unsworth, whose startup Atmosphere Intercontinental Airlines plans to start services from London Stansted Airport, later this year.

Unsworth's interest is the first bit of good news in days for Jet's  stakeholders, especially its employees. The airline suspended its operations on April 17, and even its bidding process may be in jeopardy with suitors losing interest.

The airline has lost important slots, aircraft and cream of its talent, and this may put the bids in trouble. The lenders had shortlisted Etihad Airways, TPG Capital, Indigo Partners and NIIF. The last day to submit bids is May 10.

The suspension of operations had put in question the future of airline's over 20,000 employees that it employed directly and indirectly.

"I want to see the staff get their salaries. And I want to resume the operations before it loses more of its assets, including the slots," Unsworth told Moneycontrol over a call from Bangkok.

New interest

The entrepreneur, who has worked in several airlines as crew member and as a part of the ground staff, plans to start flights to Bangkok, Dubai and India.

The website of Atmosphere Intercontinental Airlines invites applicants to fill senior positions at its India, UK, Dubai and Thailand operations.

"Other airlines have poached talent from Jet, and it is important to start operations as soon as possible before the value erodes," said Unsworth. He added that the Indian unit of Atmosphere Airlines has got "hundreds of applications from Jet Airways employees looking for jobs."

The startup founder & CEO said he is aware of the liabilities that Jet faces, but has a plan to overcome these. Apart from the team that has been formed at Atmosphere, Unsworth said, "we have several investors who are interested in Atmosphere, and they have also shown interest in Jet Airways." He though declined to give more information.

Since 2015, when he first set up Atmosphere, Unsworth says he has stitched up several partnerships at different levels, and these will come handy in reviving Jet Airways.

While hoping that the banks respond to his interest in Jet, Unsworth said he would want to build on the Indian airline's overseas operations. "I would like to resume Jet Airways wide body, long haul flights. We would look at resuming operations at London's Heathrow Airport, revive the Manchester connection and also look at new routes," he said.

Etihad Airways has taken back the slots in Heathrow that it had leased to Jet  Airways.

Unsworth is positive that despite the challenges in the sector, there is opportunity for a full service carrier, compared to a low cost ones. "The premium model will revive in the long run. Of late, many of the long haul low cost airlines have closed down. On the other hand, I believe people want a premium product with entertainment and refreshments...the ticket pricing has to be right."

A member of the Conservative party, Unsworth has written to British Prime Minister Theresa May, asking for support in his interest in Jet. He has also written to the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 04:14 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Jet Airways

