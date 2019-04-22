App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways loses valuable assets and valuation

Its four bidders may ask Jet Airways lenders to take a significant haircut.

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shorn of some of its most valued assets, Jet Airways has become less of an attractive prospect for its suitors.

Since the airline suspended operations on April 17, the troubled carrier has lost slots in airports and its aircraft. In addition, some of its most experienced pilots and crew members have joined the rivals.

"Jet Airways doesn't have much of a value. Why would you spend $2 billion on it?" asks Mark Martin, founder and CEO of Martin Consulting LLC, an aviation advisory and consulting firm.

This will have a bearing on the bids that will be submitted by the four shortlisted bidders. The bidders are Etihad Airways, TPG Capital, Indigo Partners and NIIF. The deadline is May 10.

related news

Losing slots

Slots in airports, especially those in the metros, are precious assets for an airline. The number of slots determines how many flights an airline can operate out of an airport.

But, in the case of Jet Airways, the government has started allotting 440 of its slots to rivals, including SpiceJet and IndiGo. While the government is giving the slots to ensure that there are enough flights to cater to the demand and keep a check on air fares, it is a serious drawback for Jet Airways.

The airline had 280 slots in the Mumbai airport and 160 in Delhi - the two busiest airports in the country.

Though these slots may be given to rivals for a limited period, it will not be easy for Jet Airways to get those back once its new owner manages to resume operations.

"It's very difficult to get these back, unless one has political clout. For instance, once these slots are given to other airlines, they will expand their fleet and increase flights. What will they do later," said a senior executive from the industry.

Thinning fleet

By the time Jet Airways suspended its operations, the airline was down to five aircraft. It originally had 119 planes, including 16 that it owned. The rest were leased from lessors.

According to the industry regulator DGCA, nearly 50 of Jet Airways aircraft have either been re-registered or received a request to do so. Once de-registered with a regulator, the aircraft can be taken out of the country by a lessor and leased to another airline.

"One of the proposals before the banks, before the airline suspended operations, was to operate Jet Airways with just 21 aircraft. And that is what a new owner may do. It will be a much smaller Jet Airways that one would see if it get backs to flying," said a senior executive at an international airline.

Best of talent

Being a better paymaster than its peers in the industry, Jet Airways has had some of the most experienced pilots, engineers and ground staff.

While the exact number is not known, industry observers say it has already lost about 500 of its pilots to its rivals. SpiceJet said last week it had hired 100 pilots from Jet Airways and was open to induct more. SpiceJet is holding recruitment drives for pilots later this week in Delhi and Mumbai.

Internally, Jet Airways employees have been advised to look out for opportunities. And, a smaller workforce will help the airline. But, this may become a challenge once it resumes operations, especially if it loses its captains. The Indian aviation sector, including companies like IndiGo, is facing a severe shortage of captains.

Given the new reality and ground situation, bidders may ask Jet Airways lenders to take a bigger haircut. The airline has debt of nearly Rs 9,000 crore.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 11:55 am

tags #Business #Companies #IndiGo #Jet Airways #SpiceJet

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s kissing scene goes v ...

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan return from the Maldives ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Written Update: White Walkers reach ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Review: Slow paced but with tons of ...

Game of Thrones season 8 Episode 2: Twitter has a field day speculatin ...

Vikram Bhatt responds to Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli’s allegatio ...

Happy Easter: Robert Downey Jr is the newest bunny in town!

Katrina Kaif comes onboard Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, confirmed to c ...

Amber Heard will reach new heights in her professional life this year, ...

A Comedian Played Ukraine's President. Now He Won the Presidential Ele ...

Rahul Gandhi Says Attributed 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' Jibe to SC in Heat o ...

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: New Weapons, Spectator Mode, Darkest Night ...

Global T20 Canada Has Ambitions to be ‘Bigger & Better’ in Second ...

Asian Athletics Championships: India Bag 2 Silver, 3 Bronze on Day 1 i ...

IPL 2019 | Induce Mistakes, Avoid Making Them – The Method to Dhoni' ...

Elections 2019: Modi Hails Killing of Terrorists By Entering Their Hom ...

Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn Slapped with Fresh Charges of Breach of Trust ...

SC Issues Notice to Irani on Sanjay Nirupam's Plea to Quash Defamation ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 people of same radical group

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP and Congress in slugfest to woo trader v ...

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

'Nyay' scheme will help restart 'economic engine': Manmohan Singh

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: One last hurrah… well don ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex trades lower, Nifty nears 11,650 on risi ...

Here are top five midcap, smallcap stocks recommended by Prabhudas Lil ...

Reliance Industries slips post mixed Q4 numbers

Oil prices rise on decline in US drilling activity, OPEC supply cuts

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: With death at their doorste ...

Irrespective of outcome, sexual harassment charge against CJI Ranjan G ...

Mumbai North Central candidate Priya Dutt says 'it's not about winning ...

Sri Lanka blasts: World media says intel failure, rising extremism ami ...

Jet Airways crisis: Govt can mount Satyam-type rescue on cash-strapped ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable shows maturity despite tr ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Dandekar chronicles India's 4,500-year-old tradition ...

Realme 3 Pro India launch LIVE: Camera-centric budget phone expected t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.