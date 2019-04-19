App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 09:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

SpiceJet hires 500 Jet Airways employees, including 100 pilots

SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh in a statement Friday said that his carrier is giving "first preference" to Jet Airways staff in recruitment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Budget carrier SpiceJet on April 19 said it has already absorbed over 500 employees, including 100 pilots, of the grounded carrier Jet Airways and it is open to induct more as it adds more aircraft and routes in the times ahead.

The Gurugram-based no-frills airline has already announced induction of 27 more planes -22 Boeing 737s and five turboprop Bombardier Q400s - in the fleet to help overcome to an extent the capacity deficit due to Jet Airways temporarily withdrawing its domestic and international services.

SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh in a statement Friday said that his carrier is giving "first preference" to Jet Airways staff in recruitment.

"As we expand and grow, we are giving first preference to those who have recently lost their jobs due to the unfortunate closure of Jet Airways," Singh said.

related news

He said that SpiceJet has already provided jobs to more than 100 pilots, over 200 cabin crew and 200 plus technical and airport staff recently.

"We will do more. We will also induct a large number of planes in our fleet soon," Singh added.

The carrier Thursday announced the launch of 24 new flights connecting Mumbai & Delhi with 16 services connecting Mumbai and four Delhi while the remaining four connecting the two metros. These flights are set to be rolled out between April 26 and May 2.

Earlier this week, the carrier said it will connect Mumbai to a host of international destinations with direct non-stop flights to Hong Kong, Jeddah, Dubai, Colombo, Dhaka, Riyadh, Bangkok and Kathmandu, starting May-end.

"SpiceJet is making all possible efforts to minimise passenger inconvenience and serve Indian customers who are finding it difficult to get seats in this busy season," Singh added.
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 08:30 pm

tags #Business #SpiceJet

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs RCB Match at Eden Gardens: Virat Kohli, Mo ...

Laxmi Agarwal hopes that Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak will be a tight s ...

Twinkle Khanna shares an Arvind Kejriwal joke with Captain Underpants!

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Shiv Sena; times when ...

Fashionably yours: Designer Rohit Bal on Bollywood, celebrity friends ...

Jeremy Renner turns Revenger, defaces Chris Hemsworth’s face on an A ...

Priyanka Chaturvedi changes her stripes; dumps Congress for Shiv Sena

After Malaika Arora Khan and Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan spotted hand in ...

Manish Malhotra party: Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon and others up the o ...

Election Officer Goes Missing from Bengal’s Nadia District, Probe Or ...

Indian Student Uses 'USB Killer' Device to Destroy Computers in US Col ...

GoT Writer George RR Martin Wins Hearts By Unknowingly Fulfilling A Dy ...

After TikTok, PUBG Players on Twitter Fear Their Game Could be Next

Booze on the Rise: EC’s Seizure Figures Reveal How Gujarat, Bihar ar ...

Did Donald Trump Ever Wish to Work Like PM Modi? UP CM Claims So, But ...

'Won't Be Able to Evacuate Them Later': Sushma Swaraj Urges Indians to ...

Elections 2019: Why Political Parties Are Going Big With Campaign Song ...

Retired IPS Officer & BJP Candidate Bharati Ghosh Grilled by West Beng ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

SP-BSP joint rally in UP: Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav forget bitter ...

Jersey movie review: Nani delivers a sublime performance in Gowtam Tin ...

Lok Sabha polls: Electoral bonds may be exacerbating the problem of bl ...

Lenders explore ways to utilise 15 Jet Airways planes, protect valuabl ...

Robert Mueller report reveals Donald Trump wanted to fire special coun ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: Indian athletes must fulfil potent ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

The Joker: The insanity and pessimism of Batman's nemesis — the most ...

BlackBerry Messenger to shut down on 31 May: Here's how you can keep u ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.