Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 06:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bosch Home Appliances enters mixer-grinder segment

The mixer-grinder will be priced between Rs 3,000-7,000.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


Global consumer durables major Bosch Home Appliances has forayed into the mixer-grinder segment in India.


The Rs 3,200 crore segment is a competitive space with both local and global brands operating in the market. Bosch's product will compete with the likes of Preethi, Philips, Kenstar and Prestige, among others.


Bosch Home Appliances will launch its TrueMixx Mixer Grinder range, starting with Karnataka and Kerala. South India is considered one of the largest markets for mixer-grinders.


The product will be available between the price range of Rs 3,000 and Rs 7,000.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that Bosch Home Appliances was looking to enter the small appliances space in India.

The Indian mixer grinder market is estimated to be around Rs 3,200 crore and approximately 12 million units are sold every year.


In a media release, the company said its mixer will retain the authentic taste of ingredients through its stone pounding technology that seamlessly replicates dry grinding of ingredients.


Gunjan Srivastava, MD & CEO, BSH Household Appliances said, “We see enormous long-term potential in the Indian consumer durables sector and especially the smaller yet a heavily penetrated segment of Mixer Grinders. The mixer grinder market is growing approximately by 8 percent year on year."

Apart from the traditional players, companies like Wonderchef Kitchenware that was co-founded by chef Sanjeev Kapoor also sell in the mixer-grinder space.

First Published on Sep 10, 2018 06:32 pm

tags #Business #Companies

