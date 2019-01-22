Aviation data: Sector grows over 18% YoY, IndiGo tops in market share

The domestic aviation sector grew 18.6 percent year-on-year basis during the month of December 2018, against the same period last year, carrying almost 139 million passengers.

According to latest figures provided by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Indian airlines carried close to 13 million passengers in December against 11.2 in November 2018, rising by close to 13 percent (month-on-month).

Budget carrier IndiGo continued its vice-like grip over market share by garnering 43.2 percent share.

This was followed by Air India (12.4 percent), SpiceJet (12.3 percent) and Jet Airways (12.2 percent). Regional airlines started under Centre's regional connectivity scheme (RCS) like Zoom Air, Air Odisha and Air Deccan failed to operate a single flight for seventh month in a row.

Overall, for the year 2018, IndiGo emerged with the highest market share of 41.5 percent, Jet Airways (13.8 percent), Air India (12.7 percent), SpiceJet (12.3 percent) and GoAir (nine percent).

Flight cancellations and complaints

The flight cancellation rate (number of cancelled flights per 10,000 flights) for the month of December 2018 was 0.66 percent with Air India recording the maximum cancelled flights.

The cancellation rate for Air India was 2.4 percent, followed by TruJet (1.07 percent), SpiceJet (0.72 percent) and JetLite (0.5 percent). Vistara cancelled zero flights while rate for Go Air 0.04 percent.

DGCA noted the reasons for cancelled flights as weather related issues (37 percent), technical issue (28.1 percent) and operational issue (15.1 percent).

Air India received the maximum passenger complaints at the rate of 1.6 percent. This was followed by Jet Airways at 1.3 percent and IndiGo at 0.5 percent. A total of 883 complaints were registered during December 2018.

The top three areas where passengers registered their complaints were customer services, flight related problems and baggage related complaints.