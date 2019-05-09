App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 03:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Anil Ambani's RCom's bankruptcy begins; next hearing on May 30

Ericsson took the company to NCLT in September 2017 for non-payment of over Rs 1,500 crore dues.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The National Company Law Tribunal on May 9 allowed Reliance Communications (RCom) to exclude the 357 days spent in litigation and admitted it for insolvency.

With this, RCom, which owes over Rs 50,000 crore to banks, has become the first Anil Ambani group company to be officially declared bankrupt after the NCLT on May 9 superseded its board and appointed a new resolution professional to run it and also allow the SBI-led consortium of 31 banks to form a committee of creditors.

At the last hearing, Rcom, through the existing resolution professional, had sought 357 days (from May 30, 2018 to April 30, 2019) exclusion in the insolvency process citing the stays it had on the process by the appellate tribunal and the Supreme Court.

The RP sought the exclusion from May 30, 2018 to April 30, 2019 as the initial insolvency proceedings was stayed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and later by the apex court.

related news

A bench comprising VP Singh and R Duraisamy said the matter should proceed in a manner of law and in view of the guidelines, the tribunal grants the exclusion of time for Reliance Infratel and Reliance Telecom along with RCom.

RCom was in trouble for years forcing it to discontinue operations two years ago. Its effort to stave off bankruptcy by selling spectrum to Reliance Jio got scuttled after legal and government delays for approvals. But it could not meet any of the several publicly made promises to pay back the lenders by monetising real estate and spectrum assets.

Last month company chairman Anil Ambani managed to avoid a contempt of the Supreme Court and a possible jail term after a last-minute bailout by elder brother Mukesh who extended him over Rs 480 crore to pay back vendor Ericsson, which was the first operational creditor to drag it to NCLT.

Ericsson took the company to NCLT in September 2017 for non-payment of over Rs 1,500 crore dues. Finally they agreed for a Rs 550 crore settlement.

Earlier, China Development Bank from which RCom had borrowed over USD 1 billion, had dragged it to NCLT which was settled after giving a portion of its headquarters DAKC in the nearby Navi Mumbai.

On May 3, SBI held a meeting to shortlist an RP after issuing a request for proposal in April for a new RP. RCom's committee of creditors will have to approve a new RP with a 66 percent vote after the NCLT starts the insolvency process.

The Mumbai bench on May 7, also had directed the existing RP to file a progress report by May 30 when it will hear the matter.
First Published on May 9, 2019 03:08 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Ericsson #India #RCom

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Cash Seizure in Police Vehicle in Hassan, Karnataka BJP Seeks ECI for ...

Pak Intruder Arrested Along International Border in J&K's Samba

Thanks to Digital Platforms, Actors Like Me Don't Have to Beg for Work ...

JEE Advanced 2019 Registration Extended Till May 14 for Odisha; For O ...

AAP Alleges Gautam Gambhir Distributed Pamphlets Calling Atishi a ‘B ...

RBSE 12th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board Likely to Declare Class 12 Resu ...

TS SSC Result 2019: Telangana Board Class 10 Results Likely to be Anno ...

Telangana SSC Result Will be Announced in May Third Week, Says Officia ...

JKBOSE 12th Result 2019: J&K Board to Release Class 12 Results for Kas ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Lok Sabha Polls: Rahul Gandhi's transformation from a 'reluctant leade ...

When strategic autonomy takes front seat: India-US ties through the le ...

How lack of transparency in government data is forcing economists to c ...

Closing Bell: Markets end lower for seventh session, Nifty at 11,302; ...

Here's why Eveready Industries shares plunged 53% since April 1

Till broader markets stabilise, local investors will be hesitant to in ...

Mutual Fund April data: Inflows into equity MFs lowest since January 2 ...

At Narendra Modi's charged Delhi rally, anti-AAP mood of crowd, aim to ...

Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council member predicts 'middle in ...

Judiciary-Centre logjam resurfaces as Supreme Court collegium rejects ...

Maharshi movie review: Mahesh Babu's conviction holds this partly unde ...

'Don't relish doing this but have no choice': House Judiciary charges ...

After stop-start career, triple jumper Arpinder Singh finding speed an ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Compelling local narrative, targeted income s ...

Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a's optimised imaging algorithms helping Pixel ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.