MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Petrol, diesel prices may rise as international oil rates surge

Current prices of petrol and diesel in the international market are higher by around $4-6 per barrel as compared to average prices during August.

PTI
September 17, 2021 / 07:57 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

A surge in international oil prices may translate into an increase in the retail selling price of petrol and diesel in India as oil companies face extreme margin squeeze, sources said. Petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged for 12 days but now the international rate surge is exerting pressure.

Current prices of petrol and diesel in the international market are higher by around $4-6 per barrel as compared to average prices during August. However, no increase in retail prices has been affected by oil companies so far, sources said. In case international prices remain at this level, oil marketing companies (OMCs) will have to increase retail prices of petrol and diesel, they said.

ALSO READ: Petrol, diesel prices on September 17: Check rates in your city

Retail prices of petrol and diesel were last increased on July 17 and July 15 respectively. Petrol in Delhi currently costs Rs 101.19 a litre and diesel is priced at Rs 88.62 per litre.

Average international crude oil prices had fallen by more than $3 per barrel in August as compared to the previous month. This came against the backdrop of mixed economic data from the US and China and mobility restrictions in Asia fuelled by the fast-spreading Delta variant. Accordingly, retail prices of petrol and diesel in the Delhi market were reduced by Rs 0.65 a litre and Rs 1.25 per litre by oil marketing companies from July 18 onwards. The last downward revision was on September 5.

Close

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday

Thursday, 16th September, 2021

Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    107
View more

Thursday, 16th September, 2021

Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    96
View more
Show

Related stories

However, with the latest developments in the international market, crude oil prices have started to surge consistently since the last week of August. The crude oil production outages in North America from a fire at Mexico's offshore platform and the disruptions caused by Hurricane Ida on US Gulf Coast have triggered a steep rise in oil prices.

Ida, the worst storm to hit the US Gulf Coast since hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005, could result in a total crude supply loss of up to 30 million barrels, as per IEA. Further, falling US crude oil inventories and expectations of improvement in demand have also contributed to the recent spurt in prices.

OPEC in its monthly oil market report for September has maintained a growth forecast of 6.0 million barrels per day in world oil demand for 2021. As per OPEC, increasing vaccination rates and steady economic developments in major economies are expected to support crude oil demand. For Q4 2021, world oil demand is expected to increase by 1.24 million barrels per day from Q3 2021.

For 2022, OPEC projects oil demand to reach 100.8 mb/d, exceeding pre-pandemic levels. With even IEA reporting optimism over increasing vaccination rates and likely improvement in demand outlook, international oil prices might remain firm in the near term, sources said.
PTI
Tags: #crude oil prices #diesel prices #fuel hike #oil marketing companies #petrol #petrol prices
first published: Sep 17, 2021 07:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.