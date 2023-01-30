English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to stay volatile ahead of Budget, US Fed meeting

    Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities expects gold and silver to remain volatile this week ahead of the Union Budget and the US Fed meeting outcome. "Gold has support at Rs 56,750-56,610, while resistance is at Rs 57,140, 57,280. Silver has support at Rs 67,850-67,320, while resistance is at Rs 68,950–69,480," he added.

    Sandip Das
    January 30, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST

    Gold prices held steady in early Asian hours on Monday, with investors awaiting the US Federal Reserve's rate-hike verdict due this week.

    Spot gold was little changed at $1,928.32 per ounce, as of 0013 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,928.70.

    At 9.55 am, gold was trading 0.28 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 57,014 for 10 grams, while silver added 0.46 percent to Rs 68,646 a kilogram.

    Track Live Gold Prices Here