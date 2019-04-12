App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 06:40 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Asia Gold: Indian buyers stock up for weddings; China demand steady

The price correction has been helping to boost retail sales for weddings, said Ashok Jain, proprietor of Mumbai-based gold wholesaler Chenaji Narsinghji.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Physical gold demand in India was robust this week as retail buyers and jewellers took advantage of a dip in domestic prices to stock up for the wedding season, while gains in the domestic currency kept premiums elevated in China amid steady demand.

Indian gold futures were trading near their lowest level in three months. The domestic price includes a 10 percent import tax and 3 percent sales tax.

The price correction has been helping to boost retail sales for weddings, said Ashok Jain, proprietor of Mumbai-based gold wholesaler Chenaji Narsinghji.

Gold is an essential part of weddings in the country.

related news

"Many jewellers had postponed purchases in March due to the financial year end. They are now making purchases," said Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a gold importing bank.

Dealers in the country were charging a premium of up to $2.5 an ounce over official domestic prices, the highest in nearly five months, up from the $1.5 premium last week.

In China, the world's biggest bullion consumer, gold was sold at a premium of $13-$15 an ounce over the benchmark, little changed from last week.

Analysts attributed the elevated premium levels to a stronger yuan, driven by signs of progress on the US-China trade front.

"Improving discourse between the United States and China on the trade front is helping local demand as consumer sentiment will improve significantly and jewellery shops should benefit," said Stephen Innes, head of trading and market strategy at SPI Asset Management.

Washington and Beijing have largely agreed on a mechanism to police any trade agreement they reach, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday.

However, sentiment amongst buyers has remained lacklustre, especially going into the second quarter, when jewellery demand is relatively soft.

"In addition, the volatility of the domestic stock market has also discouraged capital getting into gold, as speculators have put their attention on the stock market," said Samson Li, a Hong Kong-based precious metals analyst at Refinitiv GFMS.

Premiums in Hong Kong and Singapore remained unchanged between 50 cents to $1.20 an ounce and 20-50 cents, respectively, as higher prices dented appeal for the metal.

International benchmark spot gold had a strong run this week after falling to a 10-week low at $1,280.59 in the previous week.

"With gold prices trading above $1,300, demand for gold has dried up," said a trader with a bullion bank in Singapore.

In Japan, gold continued to be sold at par with global benchmark prices.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 06:30 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #India #Market news #World News

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs DC: Will Kolkata avenge their supe ...

Exclusive: Alia Bhatt reveals when the shooting for Inshallah is set t ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora visit Lilavati Hospital, what's cooking ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers t ...

PewDiePie takes down both his songs defaming India post Delhi HC order ...

Is Malaika Arora's cryptic post about a soulmate dedicated to Arjun Ka ...

Vogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia ...

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan Congratulate SOTY 2 Actors After Trailer L ...

Congress Manifesto is Not Mann Ki Baat of Megalomaniac, It's Kaam Ki B ...

Vivo Apex Preview: No Holes, No Ports, No Buttons!

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan Groove to the Beats of 'First Class' in Ja ...

Ahead of Polls in Gujarat, Amit Shah Reaches Out to 'Placate' Influent ...

IPL 2019: KKR Vs DC, Can Dada's Boys Beat KKR in Eden Gardens?

Strong 6.8 Quake Hits off Eastern Indonesia, Tsunami Warning: USGS

Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest Is Back & They Are Giving OnePlus 6T at the ...

Vijay Mallya Fails to Delay USD 40mn Diageo Claim, Legal Costs Mount i ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi "is the element of hat ...

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

BJP govt brought unemployment out of the closet, says Maneka Gandhi

Not approaching politics as a star, says Congress' candidate Urmila Ma ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 80 points, Nifty above 11,600 led ...

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Rupee snaps 3-day gaining streak, opens at 69.08 a dollar

Macquarie expects FIIs inflows to stay in H2, but no significant upsid ...

BJP may benefit from Karnataka voters' tendency to back different part ...

Julian Assange arrested: WikiLeaks founder’s extradition to US likel ...

'Open letters': By asking public to vote against Narendra Modi, campai ...

Game of Thrones season 8: The Night King and Lord of Light could both ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...

NBA Playoffs preview: With Golden State Warriors eyeing a threepeat, h ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

TCS vs Infosys: Software majors beat revenue, profit estimates, but mi ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.