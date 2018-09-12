Closing Bell: Rupee’s sharp recovery helps Sensex end 300 pts higher, Nifty ends at 11,370

Market at Close: A dramatic recovery in the rupee has helped benchmarks surge to the high points. The Indian currency surpassed the level of 72 per US dollar-mark, leading to a massive buying among investors. The Sensex managed to end over 300 points higher, while the Nifty rose above 11,350-mark.

Sharp buying among major sector such as banks, FMCG, infrastructure, metals, and pharmaceuticals led to the upmove on Sensex and the Nifty. The Nifty Midcap index rose over one-third of a percent. The likes of HDFC Bank, Reliance and ITC, among others, rallied and helped the indices have a strong close.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex ended higher by 304.83 points or 0.81% at 37717.96, while the Nifty soared 83.40 points or 0.74% at 11370.90. The market breadth is negative as 1,123 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,503 shares, while 200 shares were unchanged.

Power Grid, Adani Ports and ITC were the top gainers, while Axis Bank and Tata Motors lost the most.