you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Asset Management falls 1%; Citi initiates neutral call with potential upside of 14%

It has strong brand and franchise and it is fairly valued, Citi added.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Research house Citi has initiated coverage on HDFC Asset Management Company with neutral rating. It kept target price of Rs 1,850.

It sees potential upside of 14 percent. The company has strong brand and franchise and it is fairly valued, Citi added.

Higher equity AUM drives profitability, while SIPs add stability and expect AUM/Equity AUM/net profit to grow at a CAGR of 21%/30%/17% over FY18-21, it further added

At 13:39 hrs HDFC Asset Management Company was quoting at Rs 1,604.25, down Rs 14, or 0.87 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 02:17 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

