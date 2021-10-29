MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Chevron posts highest profit in 8 years on surging oil, gas prices

The strong results came a day after US lawmakers grilled top executives of major oil companies over the industry's past dismissals of climate warming and for funding groups that oppose a shift from fossil fuels.

Reuters
October 29, 2021 / 06:27 PM IST

Chevron Corp on Friday posted its highest quarterly profit in eight years on surging oil and gas prices, higher output and a recovery in motor fuel demand that boosted refining margins.


The strong results came a day after US lawmakers grilled top executives of major oil companies over the industry's past dismissals of climate warming and for funding groups that oppose a shift from fossil fuels.


Close

Related stories

Chevron's earnings reflect, in part, gains from higher demand after the industry's deep production cuts last year during the pandemic and production increases.


The company posted net income of $6.11 billion, compared with a loss of $207 million a year ago, on sales of oil that fetched nearly twice as much as a year ago and US-produced gas that sold for three times as much.


Shares were up 2 percent at $115.37 in pre-market trading and have gained more than a third this year. Adjusted earnings per share of $2.96 handily exceeded Wall Street's estimate of $2.21, according to Refinitiv IBES data.


Cash flow from operations, a closely watched measure, was $8.5 billion in the quarter, "the best ever reported by the company,” Chief Executive Michael Wirth said in a statement.


Overall production rose on the firm's acquisition of Noble Energy and more production from OPEC partners, Wirth said. It would have been stronger if not for maintenance shut-ins at Kazakhstan's giant Tengiz field.


Strong international results pushed Chevron's operating profit from oil and gas production to $5.1 billion, from just $235 million a year ago. Profits in US refining and chemicals jumped more than six times from a year-ago on higher demand for chemicals and motor fuels.


Results are "boding well for higher shareholder returns," said Palissy Advisors analyst Anish Kapadia. High demand for liquefied natural gas and strong US refining margins delivered the best results in over four years, he said.


Chevron and US rival Exxon Mobil Corp. have doubled down on oil production, shunning European competitors' shift into solar and wind. Exxon also is expected to report strong quarterly results on Friday.

Chevron, the No. 2 US oil producer, plans to increase oil and gas output through 2025 by up to 3 percent annually.

Reuters
Tags: #Business #Chevron Corp
first published: Oct 29, 2021 06:27 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.