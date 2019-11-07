Centre may allow machines for work under NREGS: Report

The Centre could allow machines to be used for work under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), The Hindustan Times reports.

This could be the first time such a relaxation could be allowed since the scheme was first enacted in 2005 during the then Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

The reason cited against the use of machines was that they would encroach on the wages of the workers and thus defeat the entire purpose of the scheme, the report said.

The NREGS is a social security scheme that aims to improve livelihood in rural areas by ensuring atleast 100 person days of employment in a financial year to at least one member of every household.

The report noted that Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka requested this relaxation owing to the rocky terrain that makes manual work all the more difficult. Officials told the paper that the same is under "active consideration".

They additionally told the publication that there would be no impact on the wages of the NREGS workers even if machines were to be allowed for selective use under the scheme.

