NSE Scam | CBI begins grilling former CEO Chitra Ramkrishna

Chitra Ramkrishna was the first woman managing director and chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). (Image credit: Facebook)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun questioning former National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in connection with probe into certain irregularities, CNBC-TV18 sources revealed.

Look-out circulars were issued against Anand Subramanian, Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain for the ongoing investigation.

Ramkrishna and Subramanian have been restrained from associating with any market infrastructure institution or any intermediary registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for three years, while Narain has been barred for two years.

The regulator said that despite being aware of the irregularities on the appointment of Subramanian, Narain and the NSE had not recorded the matter in the minutes of the board meeting in the name of confidentiality and sensitive information.

Also, SEBI has directed the NSE to forfeit the excess leave encashment of Rs 1.54 crore and the deferred bonus of Rs 2.83 crore, of Ramkrishna, which was retained by the exchange and deposit the money to its Investor Protection Fund Trust within six days. SEBI found that Subramanian was re-designated as the 'group operating officer and advisor to the MD' from April 2015 by Ramkrishna.

On February 17, the income tax department conducted searches at the Mumbai residence of Chitra Ramkrishna, who was the managing director and chief executive officer of the exchange.

The search happened after Ramkrishna was penalised by the market regulator on February 11 for passing sensitive information to a yogi residing in the Himalayas.

The mysterious 'yogi' is under the SEBI scanner now and the market watchdog has claimed to crack the identity of the ‘yogi’ within 15 days.