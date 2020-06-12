App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Carlyle may buy minority stake in Piramal's pharmaceuticals business: Report

Carlyle might buy the stake in Piramal's pharmaceuticals business for Rs 3,500-4,000 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Global private equity (PE) firm Carlyle Group is leading the race to buy a minority stake in Piramal Enterprises' pharmaceuticals business. Carlyle might buy the stake for Rs 3,500-4,000 crore, which would value Piramal's pharmaceutical business at Rs 20,000 crore ($2.6 billion), according to a report by The Economic Times.

Carlyle, TA Associates, and KKR submitted separate binding offers for a 20 percent stake, the report said.

Also read: Exclusive | PE firm ChrysCapital to buy out Capital International's stake in Intas Pharmaceuticals

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

Spokespersons for Piramal and Carlyle declined to comment when contacted by The Economic Times.

"Going purely by the bids, Carlyle's offer is most aggressive. It joined the race late but has upped the tempo in recent weeks," an official told the publication.

"The final negotiations before the share purchase agreement are ongoing," the official added.

Piramal had also seen initial interest from investors such as TPG, CVC, Apax, the report said.

The company has hired Rothschild to manage the formal sale process, the report added.

If successful, this will be the US-based firm's second recent investment in India's pharmaceutical space. Carlyle recently acquired a 74 percent stake in SeQuent Scientific for Rs 1,580 crore.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Webinar 'Mastering the Remote Work Experience', brought to you by Microsoft on 16th June. Register Now!

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 01:25 pm

tags #Business #Carlyle Piramal deal #Piramal Enterprises #Piramal stake sale

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

SC pulls up Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal over COVID-19 management

SC pulls up Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal over COVID-19 management

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh records 207 new COVID-19 cases, taking state's tally to 5,636

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh records 207 new COVID-19 cases, taking state's tally to 5,636

Mahindra offers an array of finance schemes to push car sales

Mahindra offers an array of finance schemes to push car sales

most popular

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

This airline gained most market share after domestic flights resumed in India

This airline gained most market share after domestic flights resumed in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.