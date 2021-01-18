MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy PVR; target of Rs 1673: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on PVR has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1673 in its research report dated January 16, 2021.

Broker Research
January 18, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on PVR


PVR’s Ind-AS adjusted EBITDA loss of Rs1,268mn (excluding other income) was broadly in-line with our estimate of Rs1,296mn as rigorous cost cutting initiatives resulted in fixed opex burn of Rs527mn per month in 3QFY21. Given prevailing occupancy caps & dearth of fresh content we expect next quarter to be more or less a replica of 3QFY21 where the focus will be on cost management/liquidity. Consequently, we expect Ind-AS adjusted EBITDA loss of Rs4.3bn in FY21E. However, we expect normalcy to resume from FY22 onwards amid strong content pipe-line (pent-up demand due to bunching up of releases) and gradual relaxation in occupancy caps. Further, current trends on ATP (higher/similar to pre-COVID levels for fresh content released in 3QFY21) and SPH (down only 5.0% YoY from pre-COVID base) indicate no structural change in consumer behavior post-COVID. As a result, we keep our EBITDA estimates broadly intact (marginal decline of 1.9%/3.3% for FY22/FY23 respectively).



Outlook


We maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs1,673 (Rs1,704 earlier) valuing the stock at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 11x (earlier 12x) our FY23 estimates. (PVR trades at EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.5x/9.9x our FY22/FY23 estimates; LPA is closer to ~12x).


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #PVR #Recommendations
first published: Jan 18, 2021 04:00 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.