Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good near term bets

The Nifty struggled around 10,690-10,700 levels and despite an intraday breakout above 10,700, bulls failed to sustain above 10690 on a closing basis. But, the up move could well extend towards 10,777-10,800 and a stop loss below 10,628 can be kept for all the long positions, suggest experts.

India VIX moved up by 3.28 percent at 13.05 levels. On the options front, maximum Put OI is intact at 10,500 followed by 10,600 strikes while maximum Call OI is seen at 10,800 followed by 11,000 strikes.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,649.53, followed by 10,610.37. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,718.83 and 10,748.97.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,614.2. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,354.16, followed by 26,094.13. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,793.96, followed by 26,973.73.

Below is the list of top stocks to buy or sell which can give good returns in the short term:

Aditya Agarwala of Yes Securities

Buy Nilkamal with target at Rs 1,975 and stop loss at Rs 1,600

Buy New India Assurance Company with target at Rs 790 and stop loss at Rs 690

Buy Axis Bank with target at Rs 600 and stop loss at Rs 519

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy LIC Housing Finance with target at Rs 515 and stop loss at Rs 500

Buy Yes Bank with target at Rs 352 and stop loss at Rs 342

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy RBL Bank with stop loss at Rs 514 and target at Rs 533

Buy Larsen & Toubro with stop loss at Rs 1350 and target at Rs 1408

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services with stop loss at Rs 485 and target at Rs 519

Buy Edelweiss Financial Services with stop loss at Rs 319 and target at Rs 339

Buy Manappuram Finance with stop loss at Rs 105 and target at Rs 116

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1300, target of Rs 1365

Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 558, target of Rs 574

Buy Repco Home with a stop loss of Rs 600, target of Rs 625

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop of Rs 8650, target of Rs 8750

Buy CG Power with a stop loss of Rs 74, target of Rs 86

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy United Spirits with stop loss at Rs 3200 and target of Rs 3350

Buy Karnataka Bank with stop loss at Rs 120 and target at Rs 127

Buy Havells India with stop loss at Rs 555 and target of Rs 580

Sell Cummins India with stop loss at Rs 720 and target at Rs 690

Sell Chennai Petro with stop loss at Rs 290 and target of Rs 270

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 103.5 and target of Rs 116

Buy Capital First with a stop loss of Rs 566 and target of Rs 590

Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 553 and target of Rs 585

Buy RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 510 and target of Rs 545

Sell Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 730.5 and target of Rs 675

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.