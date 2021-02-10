MARKET NEWS

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra; target of Rs 1000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Mahindra & Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated February 07, 2021.

Broker Research
February 10, 2021 / 04:28 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra & Mahindra


Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a healthy operational performance in Q3FY21. Standalone net sales were at Rs 14,216 crore (up 15.2% YoY) – with automotive and tractor ASPs at Rs 6.92 lakh/unit (down 1.6% QoQ) and Rs 5.19 lakh/unit (flat QoQ), respectively. Standalone EBITDA margins at 16% dipped 12 bps QoQ, as operating leverage benefits cancelled out 150 bps contraction in gross margins. Automotive EBIT margins rose ~210 bps QoQ to 6.3% while tractor margins were down ~100 bps QoQ to 23.4%. Standalone PAT for the quarter came in at Rs 31 crore, impacted by a large impairment hit of Rs 1,692 crore in relation to long term investments.


Outlook


We value it at Rs 1,000/share on SOTP basis (8.5x FY23E EV/EBITDA for base business; 20% holding company discount to its investments; previous target: Rs 870).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Mahindra & Mahindra #Recommendations
first published: Feb 10, 2021 04:28 pm

