English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Buy Hika; target of Rs 500: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Hika has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated February 21, 2021.

    Broker Research
    February 21, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Hika


    Hikal is predominantly a B2B player that provides intermediates and active ingredients to global pharmaceutical, animal health, crop protection and specialty chemical companies. Pharma and crop protection are 62% and 38% of operating revenues, respectively. The pharma business is currently divided in 50:50 ratio of APIs and CDMO. Animal health business accounts for 20-25% of CDMO business In crop protection, 69% revenues are derived from CDMO while remaining is from proprietary products, specialty chemicals & specialty biocides One of the largest suppliers of Gabapentin API (CNS) and in crop protection, one of the largest suppliers of Thiabendazole (TBZ)


    Outlook


    Maintain BUY on account of 1) consistency in offtake for crop protection CDMO, 2) expected recovery in Pharma, 3) Visibility capex. That said we continue to monitor developments on recent critical issues- 1) Surat (Gujrat) GIDC incident and 2) MPCB notice for Taloja. Valued at Rs 500 i.e. 22x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 22.6


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories


    At 14:37 hrs Hikal was quoting at Rs 385.00, down Rs 2.10, or 0.54 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 389.55 and an intraday low of Rs 381.60.


    It was trading with volumes of 7,794 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 62,168 shares, a decrease of -87.46 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.95 percent or Rs 3.70 at Rs 387.10.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 742.00 and 52-week low Rs 142.85 on 17 August, 2021 and 31 March, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 48.11 percent below its 52-week high and 169.51 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 4,747.08 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Hika #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 07:17 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.