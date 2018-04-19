App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 19, 2018 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Future Supply Chain, target Rs 780: Sumit Bilgaiyan

"The company being one of the largest service providers with an extensive network of facilities in a fast-growing third-party logistics market is looking attractive for long term investment. Hence, we recommend buy with target of Rs 780," says Sumit Bilgaiyan, Founder of Equity99.

Sumit Bilgaiyan

Future Supply Chain is one of India’s largest organised third-party logistics service operators. The Indian third-party logistics market has grown at a CAGR of approximately 12 percent between FY12-17. The growth of the third-party logistics industry in India is expected to continue in line with the historical growth trajectory due to strong demand and supply side drivers.

The company offers automated and IT-enabled warehousing, distribution and other logistics solutions to a wide range of customers. Future Supply Chain has extensive network of 45+ distribution centers across India, 14 hubs and 106 branches, covering approximately 3.84 million square feet of warehouse space and also operates 2 distribution centres of its customers, covering approximately 0.37 million square feet of warehouse space.

The company being one of the largest service providers with an extensive network of facilities in a fast-growing third-party logistics market is looking attractive for long term investment. Hence, we recommend buy with target of Rs 780.

Disclaimer: The author is Founder, Equity99. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

