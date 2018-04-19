Buy Future Supply Chain, target Rs 780: Sumit Bilgaiyan

Sumit Bilgaiyan

Future Supply Chain is one of India’s largest organised third-party logistics service operators. The Indian third-party logistics market has grown at a CAGR of approximately 12 percent between FY12-17. The growth of the third-party logistics industry in India is expected to continue in line with the historical growth trajectory due to strong demand and supply side drivers.

The company offers automated and IT-enabled warehousing, distribution and other logistics solutions to a wide range of customers. Future Supply Chain has extensive network of 45+ distribution centers across India, 14 hubs and 106 branches, covering approximately 3.84 million square feet of warehouse space and also operates 2 distribution centres of its customers, covering approximately 0.37 million square feet of warehouse space.

The company being one of the largest service providers with an extensive network of facilities in a fast-growing third-party logistics market is looking attractive for long term investment. Hence, we recommend buy with target of Rs 780.

