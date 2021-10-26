MARKET NEWS

Buy Asian Paints; target of Rs 3675: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Asian Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3675 in its research report dated October 21, 2021.

October 26, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Asian Paints


We are changing FY22/FY23/FY24 EPS by -23.9%/-7.3%/2% on account of unprecedented input cost pressures, heightened volume focus in decorative paints & a move from “share of surface” to “share of Space” in Homes. We continue to remain positive on long term growth drivers led by 1) Market share gains in decorative paints from both organized & unorganized players due to strong focus on economy segment 2) Increased distribution with addition of 40k+ retail points. 3) Innovations & focus on high growth waterproofing/ construction aids segment 4) Ramp up in Kitchen & Bath business (PBT breakeven in 2Q) and 5) foray into designer tiles & home décor business enabling APNT to emerge as a complete home solution company.


Outlook 


We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 3675 (Rs 3511 earlier), however expect back ended returns given near term cost pressures and rich valuations of 66.6x/52x FY23/24 EPS..


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Asian Paints #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Oct 26, 2021 10:37 am

