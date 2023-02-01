English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Union Budget 2023: Many surprises on rural development front

    Allocation for the largest centrally sponsored scheme, the MGNREGS, has been slashed. There has been a substantial increase in the budgetary allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana. The budgetary allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana has been retained at Rs 19,000 crore.

    Sindhu Bhattacharya
    February 01, 2023 / 04:40 PM IST
    The budgetary allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana has been retained at Rs 19,000 crore.

    The budgetary allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana has been retained at Rs 19,000 crore.

    The budget is being hailed for its emphasis on government capex, infrastructure development and reduction in income-tax burden for the middle class.

    It also has many surprises on rural development schemes. For example, even as the budgetary allocation for rural housing has seen an unprecedented jump, the allocation for the largest centrally sponsored scheme, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), has been slashed.

    Allocation for rural roads has been retained at last year’s level.

    MGNREGS: It remains perennially short of funds, with expenditure higher than the funds available and pending liabilities rising as each fiscal year progresses.