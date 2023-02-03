English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Exclusive: FM's post-Budget interview
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    No major GST rationalisation, slab changes planned for now, says revenue secretary

    India’s GST Council, which has the Centre and the states as its members, is the apex decision-making body for the indirect tax regime that was introduced in July 2017

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST

    India is not planning any major rationalisation to rates under its goods and services tax (GST) regime and is also not considering any convergence of the slabs as of now, revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra has said.

    “Rationalisation of rates a continuing exercise but most of the work has already been done on the GST side,” Malhotra told CNBC-TV18 at a post- budget event on February 2.

    The GST Council, which comprises the Centre and states, is the apex decision-making body for the indirect tax regime, which was introduced in July 2017.

    Almost all recommendations of a group of ministers on rate rationalisation have been taken forward, Malhotra said.