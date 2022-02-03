Budget smalltalks - Managers share their opinions

Representative image

The Budget 2022 has been announced and it looks like the Government is in for the long term game. The Budget looks to help everyone especially the poor and the backward sections of the society. This Budget focuses on 4 different parameters of Development, such as, inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action. The effective capital expenditure of the Central government is estimated to be at Rs 10.68 lakh crore in 2022-23 making up 4.1 percent of the GDP.

Let us take a look at what some of the best smallcase Managers have to say about the newly announced Budget.

Sonam Srivastava, Founder, Wright Research

This is a Capex boosting budget which is prudent in other expenditures as the FM looks to contain the fiscal spending while enhancing growth. As expected in the election year, there is an increased focus on welfare schemes and agriculture. However, for India to keep up cyclical recovery, the government needs to focus on infrastructure. The FM has increased the Capex investment target by 20% to 7.5 lac crore and announced critical investments and policies for infrastructure development via railways, metro systems, highways primarily through the PM Gati Shakti initiative. Railway and Logistics linked stocks, Capital Goods, Cement, and Real Estate will gain with this.

FM has focused on Fintech instead of Banking, Electric Vehicles instead of Autos, and Edtech instead of Education which has brought back focus to the new-age innovative sectors. Moreover, FM has kept an increasing focus on digitization, leading to gain for the platform companies and fintechs. FM has also given some relief to the pandemic hit hospitality sector. The budget has tried to contain crypto investments by increasing taxation.

The budget also announced healthcare, education, banking, and urban & rural development policies to decrease compliance burden through digitization and increase education and skilling.

Divam Sharma, Founder and CEO, Green Portfolio

The Budget 2022 is clearly focussed on long term growth of Indian economy with thrust on capex, infrastructure, sustainability, clean energy, technology, skill development and job creation. Reducing the current account deficit and attracting capex and investments will be a huge positive for the Indian economy which is positioning itself as a contender for China plus one. FM has struck all the right cords considering inflation and lack of fiscal room for the Government in this budget. This budget is a huge positive for the markets as there were no negative surprises and is going to ensure continuity of attractiveness of Indian economy for the FPI investors.

Vaibhav Agrawal, Chief Investment Officer, Teji Mandi

With capex target of 7.5 lac crores, and incentives and announcements across several different industries, government is clearly looking to revive growth in the economy. Government also focusing on giving achievable numbers and making budget more transparent. Sectors likely to benefit would be banking, infrastructure facing and manufacturing exports.

Abhay Agarwal, Managing Director, CIO, Piper Serica

There are some clear winners from the budget. The big infrastructure push will require large scale project financing. This will benefit large banks like HDFC Bank, SBI, ICICI etc. that have the balance sheet and expertise to finance large projects. Capital goods, infrastructure and cement companies will also benefit like Ultratech, L&T, ABB, Thermax etc. With a strong focus on housing, large and small housing finance companies like HDFC, Canfin etc. should see an uptick in business. There is a clear support to use of technology for providing education and healthcare services. So large tech based incumbent players like Apollo Hospital and Info Edge should see faster adaption. Biofuel companies have also benefitted with an imposition of extra Rs.2 excise on unblended fuel. This is positive for companies like Globus and Praj. We believe that small banks will benefit with the extension of ELCGS scheme since they cover the MSME lending space. The PLI applicants especially in the electronics space like Dixon and Amber are quite obvious beneficiaries. Overall, a positive budget for the entire corporate sector.

Abhishek Banerjee, Founder, LotusDew

With the introduction of official digital currency, we may see a gradual windup of physical currency which will have a long term impact in lowering informal economy inflation. This will have direct impact on housing. A example stock we are researching is Aptus Value Housing Financing (APTUS) where outlay for housing by government and ebills for central procurement can enhance availability of commodities for housing and infrastructure.

Varinder Bansal, Founder, Omkara Capital

Boring is good-(no major tinkering has been done to the budget

-No tinkering

-No loose talks

-No free give away

-No anti-rich taxes at all

-Focus on capex/manufacturing (2.9% of GDP highest ever)

-Subdued assumptions on revenues + cut in other non-capex expenditure

Salonee Sanghvi, Founder, My Wealth Guide

Its a very forward looking budget. There is a huge focus on capital expenditure which will fire the growth engines. Estimated at 2.9% of GDP it's among the highest allocation. There is also a huge thrust on moving India into the new century, pushing the digital economy across different industries like real estate, education, health, travel, banking and telecom. The large focus on domestic manufacturing will also aid employment. I see Technology, Infrastructure and Chemical companies to be large beneficiaries.

