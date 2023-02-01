English
    Budget 2023: Vande Metro project announced after Railways get highest-ever allocation

    Railway officials said that these trains (Vande Metro) will be of eight coaches and will be like a metro train.

    PTI
    Vande Metro, Indian Railways, Budget 2023, Vande Bharat, Budget railway, / February 01, 2023 / 09:18 PM IST
    Representative image

    Vande Metro, a mini version of the Vande Bharat Express trains, will be developed by the Railways for people living around big cities to travel to and from in comfort between their place of work and hometowns, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on February 1.

    Addressing a press conference after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the highest-ever capital outlay for the railways in the Union Budget 2023-24 at Rs 2.40 lakh crore, Vaishnaw also said India will get its first Hydrogen train by December 2023 which will be completely indigenously manufactured. It will initially be run on heritage circuits like Kalka-Shimla.

    Presenting the Budget in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said the outlay for the railways is nine times the amount provided in 2013-2014.

    She said 100 critical transport infrastructure projects for last-and-first-mile connectivity for coal, fertiliser and food grain sectors have been identified and will be taken up on a priority basis with an investment of Rs 75,000 crore, including Rs 15,000 crore from private sources, she said.