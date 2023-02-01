English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Budget 2023: Farm sector receives major boost as FM renews thrust on rural India

    In order to help the agriculture industry, which continues to be one of the largest employment sector in the economy, the government regularly raises the farm credit objectives each year. Hence, the hike in agri-credit target is along expected lines.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST
    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Budget 2023.

    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Budget 2023.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced an increase in the agriculture credit target in the Budget 2023 to Rs 20 lakh crore, with an emphasis on industries such as animal husbandry, dairy and fishery.

    The Budget 2023-24 also proposed a sub-scheme of PM Matsya Sampada Yojana with a targeted investment of Rs 6,000 crore.

    In order to help the agriculture industry, which continues to be one of the largest generators in the economy, the government raises the farm credit objectives each year. Hence, the hike in agri-credit target is along expected lines.

    The finance minister said a national cooperative database is being prepared, as well as plans to set up a massive de-centralised storage capacity. This will facilitate the setting up of fisheries, farm and dairy cooperative societies in uncovered villages over the next five years. This is aimed at offering a boost to allied agricultural activities in the remote areas.