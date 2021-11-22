Bharti Airtel raises mobile tariffs, prepaid rates up 20-25% from November 26

Mobile service provider Airtel has hiked its prepaid tariff rates by 20-25 percent effective from November 26, the company said in a release.

In a filing with the BSE, Airtel said the rates are in line with its need to maintain the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) at Rs 200 and ultimately at Rs 300, “so as to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model”.

“We also believe that this level of ARPU will enable substantial investments required in networks and spectrum and more importantly give Airtel the elbow room to roll out 5G in India,” it added.

The rate hike in November is the “first step in rebalancing tariffs” and will be applicable to all prepaid packs from November 26 onwards.

Here are all the rate hikes to be implemented:

– – Existing tariff of Rs 75 with a validity period of 28 days, hiked to Rs 99

– Existing tariff of Rs 149 with a validity period of 28 days, hiked to Rs 179

– Existing tariff of Rs 219 with a validity period of 28 days, hiked to Rs 265

– Existing tariff of Rs 249 with a validity period of 28 days, hiked to Rs 299

– Existing tariff of Rs 298 with a validity period of 28 days, hiked to Rs 359

– Existing tariff of Rs 399 with a validity period of 56 days, hiked to Rs 479

– Existing tariff of Rs 449 with a validity period of 56 days, hiked to Rs 549

– Existing tariff of Rs 379 with a validity period of 84 days, hiked to Rs 455

– Existing tariff of Rs 598 with a validity period of 84 days, hiked to Rs 719

– Existing tariff of Rs 698 with a validity period of 84 days, hiked to Rs 839

– Existing tariff of Rs 1,498 with a validity period of 365 days, hiked to Rs 1,799

– Existing tariff of Rs 2,498 with a validity period of 365 days, hiked to Rs 2,999

– For data top-up, the – Existing tariff of Rs 48, is increased to Rs 58

– For data top-up, the – Existing tariff of Rs 251, is increased to Rs 301