English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Bengaluru’s billionaire towers: Apartment prices in UB City start at Rs 30 crore, rentals at Rs 10 lakh a month

    More than a real estate asset, apartments in UB City command a premium as its residents are from the elite; the maintenance amount paid by each resident is around Rs 5 lakh a quarter

    Souptik Datta

    Every morning, Shree, who goes by one name, enters UB City, off Vittal Mallya Road in Bengaluru, and beholds its soaring towers. "I work at a company inside JW Marriot, and every time I step into my workplace, I look up to the towers reaching straight up to the sky," she said.

    Shree, who is also a designer, said the architecture and well-spaced design convey a sense of calm tucked in grandeur.

    Popularly known as a luxury district in Bengaluru, UB city has integrated developments of a luxury mall (The Collection), vast office spaces and Oakwood service apartments. Additionally, the Kingfisher Towers or the Billionaires’ Tower, an extension of UB City, houses several industry and business leaders from across sectors.

    Right from the commencement of construction between 2006 and 2008, including the residential apartments that came up much later (2014-2016), about Rs 1,500 crore has been invested in the development, and today, according to local realtors, each apartment costs at least Rs 30 crore for an 8000 square feet (sq ft) apartment at Rs 35,000 per sq ft.