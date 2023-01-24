English
    Bengaluru homebuyers living on the edge after local municipal body scraps 2000 OCs

    Lawyers point out that homebuyers need to crosscheck every sanction plan and contractual commitment before entering an agreement.

    Souptik Datta

    Apartments of about 2,000 homebuyers in Bengaluru are at stake after the local municipal body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) scrapped all partial occupancy certificates (OC) issued to the Sobha City project for alleged fabrication of documents.

    In its order, the civic authority said developer Sobha Limited secured partial OCs and got the project’s building plan approved by fabricating documents.

    The order dated January 21 said the approved building plan in 2013, and the partial OCs provided in 2016, 2019, and 2020 stand cancelled.

    "In case of any false information, misrepresentation of facts, or pending court cases, the permission shall be deemed to be cancelled," the BBMP order quoted the building plan and the partial OCs as stating.

