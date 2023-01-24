English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    TVS Motor Company buys property in Bengaluru’s ‘Billionaire Street’ for Rs 65 crore

    The property is located in 3rd Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru. The land area is 9,488 sq ft, and super built-up area is 3,923.60 sq ft. The seller is Ravi Khemka.

    Vandana Ramnani
    Representative Image. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

    Representative Image. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

    TVS Motor Company Limited has bought a bungalow in Bengaluru’s Billionaire Street Koramangala for Rs 65 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

    The property is situated in 3rd Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru. The land area is 9,488 square feet (sq ft), and super built-up area is 3,923.60 sq ft.

    The seller is Ravi Khemka. TVS Motor Company was represented by its Vice President - Legal/Authorised Representative, R Murali, the sale deed showed.

    The document was registered on December 19, 2022.