Bengaluru suburban rail project: K-RIDE removes Lottegollahalli station from Benniganahalli-Chikkabanavara corridor

Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE), the special purpose vehicle (SPV) responsible for executing the 148-km Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), has decided to exclude Lottegollahalli station, located near Hebbal, from the Mallige Line.

The BSRP comprises four corridors: Sampige Line (KSR Bengaluru-Yelahanka-Devanahalli), Mallige Line (Benniganahalli-Chikkabanavara), Parijaata Line (Kengeri-Whitefield) and Kanaka Line (Heelalige-Rajanukunte).

Initially, K-RIDE planned for three interchange stations on the Mallige Line -- Yeswantpur (Sampige and Mallige Lines), Lottegollahalli (Sampige and Mallige Lines) and Benniganahalli (Mallige and Kanaka Lines).

However, a senior K-RIDE official said, "The proposed Lottegollahalli station on the Mallige Line has been relocated to Mathikere. Nevertheless, Lottegollahalli will have a station as part of the Sampige Line (Airport corridor). Due to the extensive private land acquisition required for the Lottegollahalli interchange station, we decided to remove it. However, this change will not inconvenience passengers since the nearby Yeshwanthpur will serve as an interchange station for the Mallige Line."

"In future, Mallige Line will get two more stations at Jalahalli and Kaveri Nagar", the official added.

K-RIDE calls for tender to construct Mallige Line stations

On May 26, K-RIDE invited tenders for the design and construction of 12 stations on the Mallige Line. This includes two elevated interchange stations (Yeswantpur and Benniganahalli), two elevated stations (Chikkabanavara and Mathikere), and eight at-grade stations: Kasturi Nagar, Seva Nagar, Banaswadi, Nagawara, Kanaka Nagar, Hebbal, Shettyhalli and Mydarahalli.

The tender includes the construction of steel foot-over bridges, roof structures, entry and exit structures, pre-engineered building works for stations and associated works for the BSRP. It also involves detailed design and engineering for architectural finishes, as well as electrical and mechanical works.

The deadline for bid submissions is August 8 and the project is expected to be completed within 20 months.

Meanwhile, Larsen & Toubro has commenced the civil work for the 25-km Mallige Line. However, the civil work tender for the 46-km Heelalige- Yelahanka-Rajanukunte (Kanaka) Line is yet to be opened.

K-RIDE has not yet invited civil work tenders for the remaining two corridors: Sampige and Parijaata. Officials said that all four corridors are expected to be completed within six years.

