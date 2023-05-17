Bengaluru suburban rail project: BEML, BHEL & Spain-based CAF in race to supply AC coaches under PPP model

Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project

Three firms have expressed interest in the tender to supply air-conditioned coaches for Bengaluru suburban rail project under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

These firms, Spain-based Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) participated in the bid to supply coaches.

Officials said Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE), a JV of the Karnataka government and the Union Ministry of Railways, which is executing the 148 km Bengaluru suburban rail project, said the first stage of tender or Request for Quote was opened on May 16, 2023.

The second stage is the Request for Proposal (RFP), which is also known as a financial bid. “Only the bidders shortlisted in the RFQ will be allowed to participate in the stage. Based on the financial proposal, the lowest bidder will be awarded the contract to supply and maintain the trains and to deploy trained crew," said a K-RIDE official.

The selected firm will have to quote lease charges per train-hour and maintenance charges per train-hour.

K-RIDE decided to lease rolling stock from private firms instead of purchasing it to reduce the high upfront system procurement cost.

The selected firm will provide 264 coaches within three-five years. It will take care of maintenance of trains and will also provide train operators for 35 years.

K-RIDE will require a total of 306 coaches, including 10 percent maintenance reserve and 5 percent traffic reserve.

Larsen & Toubro has commenced the 25 km Byappanahalli- Yeshwantpur- Chikkabanavara (Mallige) Line. It is yet to open the civil work tender for the 46 km Heelalige - Yelahanka- Rajanukunte (Kanaka) Line.

K-RIDE is yet to invite civil work tenders for the remaining two corridors: KSR Bengaluru City-Yelahanka-Devanahalli corridor (Sampige) and Parijaata (Kengeri-Cantonment-Whitefield).

Officials said all four corridors will be completed in six years.